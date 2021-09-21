Breaking down the problems with each of the Steelers injuries this week

When Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media, he offered a grim injury update including new names we weren’t even aware of after the Steelers Sunday loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here is the biggest potential problem with all of the Steelers current crop of injuries.

WR Diontae Johnson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson went down in a heap on the last play of the game on Sunday and was in obvious pain. If Johnson cannot go, it does a couple of things. It takes the one guy who can get consistent separation from defenders off the field. It also means an expanded role for James Washington as well as more two tight-end sets.

LB Alex Highsmith

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Highsmith's groin injury wasn't something Tomlin shared after the game which makes it even more concerning he's now part of Groin Watch 2021. If Highsmith cannot go, look for increased reps for UDFA Jamir Jones as part of the rotation.

CB Joe Haden

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

We saw the secondary operate without Joe Haden last week and the results were mixed. Obviously, James Pierre isn't the same caliber of player but it also hurts when Justin Layne sees more snaps.

LB Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Robert Spillane subbed in for Bush last week when he was out and played well. If anything, another week without Bush will continue to exploit problems in coverage with Joe Schobert like the Raiders did last week.

LB T.J. Watt

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Steelers pass rush disappeared into the ether when Watt went down with his groin injury on Sunday. If Watt misses another game, the Steelers are going to have to find ways to manufacture some pass rush via blitzes, which will in turn hurt coverage.

NT Tyson Alualu

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Tyson Alualu going to the IR leaves a thin group even thinner. Stephon Tuitt is still at least one more week from joining the team so the rotation will now be Isaiah Buggs and Henry Mondeaux trying to fill the void.

QB Ben Roethlisberger

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Oh boy, this one is a doozie. I fully expect Ben Roethlisberger to play this week because that is just the type of player he is. But there are two ways this can go. First, he doesn't play, Mason Rudolph gets the start and the offense struggles. Or second, Roethlisberger plays at less than 100 percent and the offense still struggles. Either way, this isn't great.

