Breaking down our Preseason All-NFC South teams for 2023

Preseason all-star teams are all the rage in college football, so we’re trying something similar with our first-ever All-NFC South teams. Here are our picks for standouts at every position representing the four franchises in the league’s most competitive division. As is typical for the SEC, Big 10, and other major conferences, we’re working with first, second, and third teams.

But first, let’s recap each squad’s performance:

Additionally, the Saints had the most first-team selections (11) ahead of the Buccaneers (8) and Falcons (7), with the Panthers (3) in a distant fourth-place. Carolina made up for it with the most second-team picks (12), though; New Orleans (8) and Atlanta (6) trailed them, all well ahead of Tampa Bay (3). Like the Saints, the Buccaneers have a top-heavy roster thin on solid reserves, while the Panthers have a strong middle class without many impressive starters. The Falcons are just kind of a mess, but they’re hoping a good team can emerge from that chaos.

With all that said, here are the selections by position:

Quarterback

First team: Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Desmond Ridder, Atlanta Falcons

No debate here: Carr is the most-accomplished passer in the division and he should bring a steadying presence to a Saints offense that could really use it.

Running back

First team: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Second team: Jamaal Williams, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Miles Sanders, Carolina Panthers

Robinson arrives with a ton of hype — he’ll see a heavy workload from Week 1 in Atlanta, even if he doesn’t have the pro accomplishments yet that Williams and Sanders can boast. Let’s see if he can live up to these lofty expectations.

Running back

First team: Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons

Second team: Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier rushed for more yards as a rookie (1,035) than Kamara or Patterson ever have in the NFL, and he’s poised for a big role again despite Atlanta adding Robinson early in the 2023 draft.

Wide receiver

First team: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Third team: Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Credit where it’s due: Evans is a tough out given his outrageous catch radius and rare speed for someone his size. He’s a problem for defenses each week. London is on the right path, but Thomas could rocket back to the top if he can just get healthy.

Wide receiver

First team: Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Impressive as Olave was last year, Godwin has done the same thing year in and year out. That’s the standard Olave is chasing. Shaheed outpaced his rivals in Atlanta and Carolina and should take a big step forward in a full-time role.

Tight end

First team: Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Third team: Foster Moreau, New Orleans Saints

Pitts needs to show he’s a fit in Arthur Smith’s offense after a down year, while Johnson is set to build off his 2022 success with a veteran quarterback throwing to him. If healthy, Moreau is a better option than many teams’ No. 1 tight ends.

Left tackle

First team: Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Jake Matthews, Atlanta Falcons

Third team: Ikem Ekwonu, Carolina Panthers

Wirfs has played at a ridiculously high level on the right side, but now he’s moving back to his college position at left tackle. Matthews is a very solid starter, and Ekwonu is off to a good start — if he can cut down on the penalties.

Left guard

First team: Andrus Peat, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Brady Christensen, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons

Yeah, Peat is the best at his position in the division — for now. Christensen is an ascending talent and the early returns on Bergeron’s move from tackle to guard are promising.

Center

First team: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Third team: Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons

Can Jensen rebound from last year’s season-ending injury? Dalman is a steady presence in the middle of Atlanta’s line, but neither player has the highlight reel-worthy blocks that McCoy throws each week.

Right guard

First team: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Second team: Austin Corbett, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Cody Mauch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lindstrom is one of the best guards in football, and Corbett has been a nice pickup for Carolina. Mauch looks like an impactful player from Day 1 for Tampa Bay. Cesar Ruiz has made strides for New Orleans, but to this point in his career the good doesn’t outweigh the bad.

Right tackle

First team: Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Taylor Moton, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Ramczyk is still the best at what he does in this division, even if he hasn’t played up to his usual standards while managing injuries. Moton is surging, though, and McGary isn’t far behind. One of them could soon unseat him.

Defensive end

First team: Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Second team: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Third team: Carl Granderson, New Orleans Saints

Burns is a top-flight pass rusher around the entire league, not just in the division, but it’s worth noting that Tryon-Shoyinka had the second-most quarterback pressures at Pro Football Focus last year. Granderson is a solid rotation player but the Saints are hoping he can take another step forward this season.

Defensive end

First team: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Calais Campbell, Atlanta Falcons

Barrett has been a consistent producer ever since he signed with Tampa Bay. While Jordan is continuing to age well, 6 of his 8 sacks came in two games last year, and he isn’t the regular producer fans grew used to. The Falcons hope Campbell can be that guy after paying him highly in free agency.

Defensive tackle

First team: Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Second team: Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Calijah Kancey, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jarrett is the closest thing you’ll see the Aaron Donald this side of the Mississippi River, though the Buccaneers hope Kancey can have a similar impact. Brown remains an underrated player in this league.

Defensive tackle

First team: Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: David Onyemata, Atlanta Falcons

Third team: Bryan Bresee, New Orleans Saints

Vea might be the best nose tackle in the game today. Onyemata’s best plays might be behind him, and Bresee might be the guy to replace him in New Orleans.

Linebacker

First team: Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Mykal Walker, Atlanta Falcons

Davis sets a gold standard for every other linebacker in the division to chase. Thompson is a good player but he misses too many tackles to warrant the “great” label, while Walker’s career has started well in Atlanta.

Linebacker

First team: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Pete Werner, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Troy Andersen, Atlanta Falcons

David is the most underrated linebacker of his generation, if not the most underrated player, period. Werner has shown plenty to like but he needs to get past the injury bug. Andersen is a solid role player.

Linebacker

First team: Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Frankie Luvu, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons

There are flaws in White’s game which can be exploited, but at the end of the day he makes enough plays to suggest he can clean it up and become a more well-rounded player. Luvu has done nothing but make a positive impact on the Panthers defense for years now. Elliss was sensational in his first role as a regular starter.

Slot

First team: Antoine Winfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Jeremy Chinn, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

Winfield lines up all over the field (as does Chinn), but he’s done his best work covering the slot. Chinn seems to make two or three plays every time he faces off with New Orleans. Roby is a reliable veteran with the benefits of experience.

Strong safety

First team: Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Vonn Bell, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Richie Grant, Atlanta Falcons

It took a few weeks for Mathieu to settle into the Saints defense, but he ended the year as one of their best playmakers. Bell returns to the NFC South (but not to New Orleans) as a seasoned veteran who developed rapidly with the Cincinnati Bengals. Grant is a decent starter in the Atlanta secondary.

Free safety

First team: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

Second team: Xavier Woods, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Marcus Maye, New Orleans Saints

Bates arrived in Atlanta with a ton of fanfare, and he’s rightfully seen as one of the game’s best free safeties. Woods has proven to be a great free agent pickup for Carolina. Maye hasn’t met expectations with New Orleans after missing a lot of time with injuries in 2022, and he’s facing a likely suspension in 2023.

Cornerback

First team: Carlton Davis III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Second team: Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Davis was the last cornerback to get the better of Michael Thomas before his injuries, and he’s still one of the game’s better cover corners today. Taylor is a rising star. Dean is a reliable starter though he lacks Davis’s instincts for making plays.

Cornerback

First team: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Second team: A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

Third team: Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Some opposing fans are going to learn the hard way just how dynamic Lattimore can be now that he’s recovered from a bizarre internal organ injury. Terrell lost any claim he had to the top spot when Michael Thomas scored two touchdowns on him in crunch time last year. Horn has shown he can run with anyone, he just needs to stay healthy.

Punter

First team: Johnny Hekker, Carolina Panthers

Second team: Blake Gillikin, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Jake Camarda, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Hekker was impressive for the Panthers even as he gets up there in years, while Gillikin finished the season stronger than he started it. Camarda has shown some very intriguing flashes early in his career.

Kicker

First team: Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons,

Second team: Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints

Koo is one of the most exciting kickers in the league, which can’t be said about many specialists. He’s got a big leg and always seems to take the field in must-win situations. Pineiro experienced some highs and lows but he still had a better year than Lutz. Tampa Bay is in for a rare training camp kicker battle.

Long snapper

First team: Zach Wood, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Liam McCullough, Atlanta Falcons

Third team: J.J. Jansen, Carolina Panthers

Wood has been a reliable snapper for the Saints for years now, while McCullough and Jansen have both been unspectacular — which is a compliment for players who hope most fans never learn their names, something that only happens in a catastrophe.

Kick returner

First team: Raheem Blackshear, Carolina Panthers

Second team: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Third team: Deven Thompkins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Blackshear has made his intentions of ignoring the new touchback rule clear, and he’s a real one for it. Hopefully he’s rewarded with some material for his highlight reel and a nice payday. It’s unclear how often Shaheed will be returning kicks after taking on a heavier workload on offense, but he was dynamic in the role as a rookie.

Punt returner

First team: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Shi Smith, Carolina Panthers

Third team: Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Shaheed shined when given the green-light to field punts last year, but Smith is capable too. It’s a shame Avery Williamson was lost with an injury because he was very effective for Atlanta a season ago.

Special teams

First team: J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints

Second team: Sam Franklin Jr., Carolina Panthers

Third team: Ko Kieft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gray has the Pro Bowls and All-Pro recognition, but Franklin excels covering punts and kickoffs too. And Kieft led the division in special teams snaps and tackles last season. Every team could use a hard-nosed blocking tight end who gets downfield in a hurry like him.

Recap

New Orleans Saints: 27 total selections (11 first team)

Atlanta Falcons: 23 total selections (6 first team)

Carolina Panthers: 20 total selections (3 first team)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 17 total selections (9 first team)

