Breaking down the predicted All-Big 12 players by team

Big 12 media released its fully compiled All-Big 12 team on Wednesday. As expected, Texas led the way with the most predicted top individual players to lead their position groups.

Five Longhorns were selected to the conference’s preseason first-team list. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, left tackle Kelvin Banks, defensive tackle Byron Murphy and linebacker Jaylan Ford were listed among the Big 12’s best heading into the 2023 season.

The first-team offense looks much like the one we came up with at Longhorns Wire. The league opted to include quarterback Jalon Daniels over Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel with Kansas’ Mike Novitsky taking over the offensive line spot we reserved for Christian Jones.

The defensive side had the more surprising picks. TCU’s Damonic Williams and Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs made the league’s predicted top defensive line. Downs had a productive season in 2022, but was more stat compiler than unstoppable force on the year. His 4.5 sacks fell below Texas edge Barryn Sorrell’s 5.5 total last season.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of All-Big 12 selections by team.

Five selections

Texas.

The Longhorns had the most no-doubters on the list with four potential All-Americans for the 2023 season. Xavier Worthy, Ja’Tavion Sanders, Kelvin Banks and Jaylan Ford are far-and-away the best players at their respective position in the conference.

Four selections

Kansas junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) looks to pass the ball during practice Thursday morning.

Kansas, Kansas State, TCU.

The Big 12 loves Kansas heading into the 2023 season. Jalon Daniels, Devin Neal, Mike Novitsky and Cobee Bryant are all reasonable picks for their positions. TCU and Kansas State’s total might be misleading as each team has a special teams representative taking up a first-team spot.

Three selections

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 media likes Oklahoma State more than many of its representative fanbases do heading into 2023. The Cowboys do have two clear-cut top players in linebacker Collin Oliver and wide receiver Brennan Presley.

Two selections

Ncaaf Navy Midshipmen At Cincinnati Bearcats Nov 6 0079

Cincinnati, Texas Tech.

In this tale of two teams, you can expect the Red Raiders to have a much more talented roster as a whole. Nevertheless, Cincinnati should have the best defensive tackle in the league in Dontay Corleone.

One selection

BYU, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma, West Virginia.

The Sooners are the biggest surprise among teams with only one all-conference selection. More surprising is that Ethan Downs is viewed as the lead dog in Norman. Downs was part of the Oklahoma team that got run-ruled by the Longhorns last season with Texas getting plenty of snaps for third-string quarterback Charles Wright. There are a few Sooners I would have considered for this all-conference list ahead of Downs.

No selections

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Houston, UCF.

Everyone gets a trophy. That is, unless you are Houston or Central Florida. The two newcomers aren’t seeing much love from their new conference heading into 2023. I’m optimistic about UCF’s prospects this season because of their returning offensive weapons. It appears the Big 12 media isn’t as high on the Knights as I am.

