Tomase: Potential Red Sox targets after MLB non-tender deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Wednesday's non-tender deadline had been painted in apocalyptic terms, but the bloodletting never reached Red Wedding levels. While 59 players under team control were not offered contracts, that was only a slight bump from last year's 53.

Kris Bryant stayed put. Gary Sanchez stayed put. Tommy Pham stayed put. A slew of players, including Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, agreed to one-year deals.

That doesn't mean the market is bereft of intriguing names, however. The Cubs cut ties with former No. 4 overall pick Kyle Schwarber, who could draw interest as a DH just one year after slamming a career-high 38 homers.

Schwarber is unlikely to interest the Red Sox, however, since he mans a position already filled by J.D. Martinez. There are a handful of other names who could appear on Boston's radar, however, so let's break them down.

Breaking down potential Red Sox targets after MLB non-tender deadline