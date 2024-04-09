Breaking down picks for Chargers in The Draft Network’s 4-round mock draft

As the 2024 NFL draft inches closer, The Draft Network’s Damian Parson released his latest four-round projections.

To kick things off, the Chargers stand pat at No. 5 overall after the Cardinals select wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and take WR Rome Odunze.

At 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, Odunze is a talented receiver with great size, good route running and savvy, strong hands and contested catch ability.

Odunze set a school record this past season with 1,640 receiving yards, the most in the NCAA. His 92 receptions were just two shy of a single-season program record, and he was named a first-team all-American.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has already had a good look at Odunze when Washington faced Michigan in the National Championship game. Odunze finished with five catches for 87 yards.

In Round 2, Los Angeles beefs up the offensive line with the selection of Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Guyton is a raw player at the position, having only started playing tackle in college after being a defensive end. However, he is a great athlete with the physical ability to mold into a good NFL starter.

Guyton could sit behind Trey Pipkins and continue to develop his game before taking over at right tackle.

In Round 3, the Bolts get a familiar face for Harbaugh by picking running back Blake Corum.

After signing Gus Edwards, Los Angeles is still building their backfield, and they see Corum as a complement.

Corum was productive for the Wolverines this past season, rushing for 1,245 yards and a program-record 27 touchdowns en route to the school’s national title. He finished his collegiate career with a whopping 58 rushing scores.

Corum isn’t the youngest player—he will be 24 this upcoming season—but he has already put in plenty of mileage. He has the patience, vision, and quickness to be an effective back in the NFL.

With their first selection in Round 4, L.A. addresses the secondary with cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett. Pritchett is well-built for the position, with the speed and foot quickness to stay in phase with receivers and the versatility to play inside/outside and in different coverages.

Five picks later, Harbaugh takes another Michigan player in wide receiver Cornelius Johnson. Johnson is a big-bodied deep threat with raw athleticism and good playmaking ability to make contested catches. He is also physical in the run-blocking department.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire