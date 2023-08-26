Breaking down Penn State's 2023 football team by position-by-position

Aug. 25—Theo Johnson has seen a lot in his three years on the Penn State football team.

He's been with the Nittany Lions for their first losing season since 2004 in 2020, a mediocre performance in 2021 and then a resurgence last year.

What he sees this year excites him as Penn State prepares to face West Virginia in its opener Sept. 2 under the lights at Beaver Stadium.

"Personally and as a team I feel like there's just so much more meat on the bone," Johnson said. "We've been on the cusp for a few years now when it comes to breaking through. I think the way we finished last year and the momentum we built is going to carry into this year.

"I really think that we have a special team this year."

The Lions are ranked seventh in both major polls with 13 returning starters — six on offense and seven on defense — and their deepest roster in James Franklin's 10 seasons as head coach.

Johnson, the starting tight end and a team captain, understands they have much work ahead, including hurdling the roadblocks that have stood in their path throughout their 30-year history in the Big Ten, Michigan and Ohio State.

But he sounded like he believes Penn State can do it.

"This is probably the most talented roster we've had since I've been here," Johnson said. "There are very few questions when it comes to guys across the board. There's just a hunger ever since the Rose Bowl (where the Lions beat Pac-12 champ Utah 35-21).

"We're working like we're still underdogs. The reality is we still are. People are still counting us out. People still think that we can't accomplish what we say we want to accomplish. I feel like we've been able to maintain that edge, which combined with an extremely talented roster is a recipe for an extremely successful team."

In the meantime, here's a position-by-position breakdown of the 2023 Nittany Lions:

Quarterback

The Drew Allar era is about to begin now that Penn State all-time leading passer Sean Clifford has moved onto the Green Bay Packers.

The 6-5, 243-pound Allar, the highest-rated quarterback that Franklin has ever recruited, waited his turn last season and threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games as a freshman.

Along with his powerful and accurate arm, he showed tremendous poise in his first game in last year's opener at Purdue when Clifford left the field because he was dehydrated.

Central York product Beau Pribula (6-2, 206) also is a sophomore but with different skills. Because of his mobility, he might be used as a change-up to Allar.

Bottom line: Allar will have growing pains, but he has the potential to be special.

Running back

It didn't matter that Penn State had three veteran backs going into preseason camp last year; the emergence of Gov. Mifflin grad Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen prompted all three to transfer.

Singleton and Allen became the first pair of Big Ten freshmen with at least 700 rushing yards apiece and combined for 1,868 yards and 22 touchdowns. They helped the Lions improve their rushing average from 107.8 yards per game to 181.1.

Singleton draws more national attention because of his explosive speed and long touchdown runs, but Allen has great patience and vision.

The Lions added some insurance and a proven back in the Big Ten when Williamsport product Trey Potts transferred from Minnesota.

Bottom line: Singleton and Allen again will make Penn State games must-see TV.

Offensive line

The blockers played a major role in Penn State improving its offensive production last season and are expected to be even better this season.

Left tackle Olu Fashanu made a remarkable rise up NFL draft boards in his first year as a starter before an undisclosed injury sidelined him the final five games. His decision to return to the Lions was a massive boost overall.

Right tackle Caedan Wallace returns for his fourth season as a starter and had an outstanding preseason camp, according to Franklin. Drew Shelton (Downingtown West) and freshman J'ven Williams (Wyomissing) appear to be the backups.

Cornell transfer Hunter Nourzad, who started the final eight games last season at guard, will slide over to center. Parkland grad Nick Dawkins will be his backup.

Landon Tengwall, the top-rated player in Penn State's 2021 recruiting class, figures to be at left guard despite missing time in camp because of an undisclosed injury. Sal Wormley returns for his second season as a starter at right guard and has added 26 pounds.

Lackawanna College transfer JB Nelson and the mammoth Vega Ioane are the second-team guards.

Bottom line: It's been a long while since Penn State has felt this good about its offensive line.

Tight end

Johnson and Tyler Warren form an outstanding set of tight ends with their blocking and catching ability.

Johnson started the final eight games last season as the second tight end with Brenton Strange after an undisclosed injury slowed him. All but two of his 20 receptions came in the final seven games, including two touchdowns against Michigan State.

Warren, a former high school quarterback, has been versatile, whether as a blocker, receiver or runner out of the Wildcat formation. Khalil Dinkins has earned his spot as the third tight end, ahead of Jerry Cross.

Bottom line: This is one of the best and deepest positions on the team.

Wide receivers

Of all the positions on the roster, this one has the most questions to answer.

Rose Bowl hero KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison "Trey" Wallace III, who had a strong finish to last season, have cemented their spots in the lineup. Lambert-Smith has been inconsistent for most of his career, but he had eight catches for 207 yards and two TDs in the last two games against Michigan State and Utah.

Kent State transfer Dante Cephas, who was sought by many schools, was expected to be the third wideout, but sophomore speedster Omari Evans might have the inside track.

Expect Liam Clifford (Sean's brother), Kaden Saunders, Florida State transfer Malik McClain and Malick Meiga to also battle for time.

Bottom line: This position has much to prove this season.

Defensive line

Franklin moaned about some defensive linemen being too light after Michigan trampled past Penn State last year. Someone got the message because many guys have added a significant amount of weight.

Hakeem Beamon, who has put on 23 pounds, returns at one tackle spot and will line up next to sophomore Zane Durant or Coziah Izzard. Dvon Ellies, who has played in every game the last two seasons with two starts, also will be in the rotation at tackle, along with former rugby player Jordan van den Berg.

Penn State might have the best set of defensive ends in the Big Ten, if not the country. The unsung Adisa Isaac returns as a starter after he led the Lions with 11 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries. Chop Robinson, who's received plenty of preseason recognition, will be on the other side after he had 5.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss as a reserve last year.

In addition, sophomore Dani Dennis-Sutton is poised to have a breakout season. Amin Vanover and Zuriah Fisher also will see time at end.

Bottom line: Will rank among the best groups in the nation.

Linebacker

How things have changed in one year. The linebackers began last season with several unknowns and are now one of the team's strengths.

Curtis Jacobs, Abdul Carter and North Schuylkill product Tyler Elsdon return as starters with depth behind them. Kobe King is pushing Elsdon at the middle spot, and true freshman outside backer Tony Rojas made a big impression in the spring.

Jacobs returns for his third season as a starter, yet he's often overshadowed by the presence of a younger teammate. Carter made a spectacular debut last season by leading the Lions with 6.5 sacks and registering 10.5 tackles for loss.

Former walk-on Dominic DeLuca and redshirt freshman Keon Wylie also figure to be in the mix.

Bottom line: Carter and Jacobs are as good as any pair of outside backers in the country.

Secondary

Despite losing second-round draft pick Joey Porter Jr. and third-round choice Ji'Ayir Brown, the Lions are expected to have one of the best pass defenses in the country again.

Cornerback Kalen King is a preseason first-team All-American after he led the Big Ten and ranked third in the nation with 21 passes defended, and had 18 breakups and three interceptions. He's projected to be a first-round pick next year.

Johnny Dixon will be the other starting corner, and the underrated Daequan Hardy returns as the nickel back. Keep an eye on sophomore Cam Miller, who could be an impact player.

At safety, incumbent Keaton Ellis will be backed up by Zakee Wheatley and will be paired with KJ Winston or Jaylen Reed. It'll be difficult to replace Brown, but the Lions might be deeper here.

Bottom line: Expected to be one of the best in the nation again.

Special teams

Penn State must replace three central figures in the kicking game: kicker Jake Pinegar, punter Barney Amor and Chris Stoll, who won the Mannelly Award as the nation's top long snapper.

The Lions brought in kicker Alex Felkins (11-for-16 on field goals and 28-for-28 on PATs in 2022) from Columbia to compete with Liberty High product Sander Sahaydak, who has one field goal and one extra point in his career.

Riley Thompson arrived from Florida Atlantic after he averaged 45.4 yards on punts last season and appears to be the top candidate to succeed Amor. Tyler Duzansky is in line to be the snapper.

Singleton is set to return kickoffs again after he averaged nearly 25 yards with one touchdown. Hardy might get the call as punt returner.

Bottom line: The coaching staff has focused heavily on this area, which has uncertainties.