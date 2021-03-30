Breaking down Packers’ trio of re-signings: Aaron Jones, Kevin King, Marcedes Lewis

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed three players over the first two weeks of free agency, highlighting the team’s desire to retain as much of the 2020 roster as possible going into 2021.

Running back Aaron Jones, cornerback Kevin King and tight end Marcedes Lewis will all be back with the Packers this season.

Here’s a closer look and breakdown of the team’s three re-signings:

RB Aaron Jones

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Quick breakdown: Jones, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2020, agreed to a four-year deal on the Sunday before the legal tampering period. The deal included a $13 million signing bonus and nearly $11 million in future roster bonuses. 2021 cap hit: $4,475,000 Impact: Instead of moving on to A.J. Dillon, the Packers brought back Jones on a team-friendly deal to create one of the NFL's best running back tandems for 2021. Dillon, a monster truck of a runner at 247 pounds, provides the ideal complement to Jones, a slashing home-run hitter with receiving ability. And now they'll be featured as the centerpieces of the Packers' run game. Together, the pair could easily receive 400 or more total touches next season. The Packers, a draft and develop organization, couldn't let a star at the running back position get away after playing out his rookie contract. Talented on the field and beloved in the locker room, Jones is the type of player every team wants to keep, and the Packers were able to get something done with a deal that features only two years of real risk. Draft impact: The Packers returned Jones but lost Jamaal Williams, creating some need for depth. Matt LaFleur believes he needs three capable running backs to get through a full season. Jones and Dillon will handle the majority of snaps and touches next season, but injuries do happen, especially at running back, and the Packers will likely use the draft to build out the position and safeguard against anything happening to either Jones or Dillon next season. Also, a Tyler Ervin-type player could be possible here. Good move, bad move: Paying big money to running backs has a brutal recent history, but Jones hasn't been overworked over his first four seasons, Dillon should ensure he doesn't get overworked over the life of this deal, and the structure of the contract both pays Jones up front and protects the team long-term. This offense would have looked much different without No. 33. His explosiveness as a runner changes games. The Packers did well to get him back on a deal that works on the 2021 cap.

CB Kevin King

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Quick breakdown: The Packers re-signed King with a one-year deal that includes four void years and a $3.75 million signing bonus. 2021 cap hit: $1,937,500 Impact: The assumption was that the Packers would move on from King after an inconsistent 2020 season featuring more injuries and a brutal finish in the NFC title game. The Packers searched through the cornerback market in free agency but eventually settled on bringing back King with a uniquely structured deal. The four void years created a cap hit this season under $2 million, making him a bargain for a player the Packers are expecting to start at a premium position. Draft impact: Re-signing King for one season should not deter the Packers from using a high pick on a cornerback. In fact, the team's pro day visits over the last month suggest a cornerback is likely in the first two rounds. GM Brian Gutekunst been in attendance to see all the top players at the position. Teaming King with a top rookie could be the right mix of competition at cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander. With short and long term needs, the Packers are almost guaranteed to draft at least one cornerback in April, and two is also possible. Good move, bad move: On one hand, the Packers are getting back a cornerback who started 25 games for the team over the last two seasons. And it's hard to argue with the price. On the other hand, the Packers had a real chance to find an upgrade at cornerback in free agency and instead stuck with King, who has been a consistently average to below-average starting cornerback over his first four NFL seasons. He's never been able to stay healthy, and all the injuries have almost certainly taken a toll on King's overall athleticism. Maybe he stays healthy and the light finally comes on for him in 2021, but that's overly optimistic and probably unlikely. The Packers might have been an immediate upgrade at No. 2 cornerback away from becoming a very good defense. It appears that opportunity has come and gone.

TE Marcedes Lewis

. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Quick breakdown: With a mutual interest in a reunion, Lewis and the Packers agreed to a two-year deal with at least $2.1 million in guaranteed money. 2021 cap hit: TBD Impact: One of the best run-blocking tight ends in football, Lewis carved out a key role as the primary inline option in Matt LaFleur's offense over the last two seasons. He essentially operates as a third offensive tackle, helping diversify the Packers' run game. He can block edge rushers without help, an increasingly rare ability at the tight end position. While not a receiving threat, the Packers did enough with him in the passing game – especially in 2020 – to keep defenses honest when he's on the field. Overall, Lewis played over 900 total snaps over the last two seasons, and the Packers didn't have an obvious replacement on the roster. This will be his fourth contract in Green Bay. Draft impact: Lewis turns 37 in May, so eventually the Packers will have to figure out a long-term replacement plan. The roster looks strong at tight end for 2021, but never rule out the possibility of adding another tight end capable of fitting into LaFleur's scheme. It's an important part of executing the vision of the offense. Finding another player like Lewis will be difficult in any draft, but that reality shouldn't stop the Packers from trying. Good move, bad move: The Packers are paying a decent chunk of guaranteed money to a soon-to-be 37-year-old role player, but Lewis is excellent in his role and important to what the Packers do on offense, especially in the run game. This team couldn't bring back Aaron Jones without also getting back Lewis, who has helped open so many holes and create so many big plays for the Packers running backs over the last two years. He's also a leader in the building and a close friend of many, including Aaron Rodgers. When Lewis expressed a desire to return to Green Bay, this move became a question of when, not if.

