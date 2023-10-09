Breaking down Packers’ trio of roster moves ahead of Week 5 vs. Raiders

The Green Bay Packers made three roster moves ahead of Monday night’s primetime matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

The Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, released outside linebacker Justin Hollins and elevated cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad to the gameday roster.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the moves, one by one:

Packers sign RB Patrick Taylor

With Aaron Jones unlikely to play on Monday night, the Packers were forced to provide reinforcement at the running back position. Taylor was out of practice squad elevations (elevated Weeks 1-3) and needed to be signed the 53-man roster. Over the first three weeks, Taylor carried nine times for 29 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards over 49 snaps on offense. He was also on the field for 28 special teams snaps. Expect Taylor — a capable receiver and blocker — to serve as the third-down back on Monday night. A.J. Dillon and Emanuel Wilson are the two other running backs on the roster. It’s possible Taylor will remain on the 53-man roster for the rest of the regular season.

Release OLB Justin Hollins

Elevate CB Corey Ballentine

This will be the third-straight week Ballentine is elevated from the practice squad, so he’s out of elevations (like Patrick Taylor) and would need to be signed to the 53-man roster to play again for the Packers after this week. Ballentine played 80 defensive snaps and 36 more on special teams during the last two weeks. While Jaire Alexander is expected to return from a back injury, Ballentine’s elevation provides insurance at cornerback and an extra player to use on special teams. He was used more after the Lions took a lead last week because the Packers like him against the run more than rookie Carrington Valentine. Keep in mind: the Packers didn’t activate Eric Stokes to the 53-man roster, so he won’t be available on Monday night.

One thing to watch

How the Packers use their running backs against the Raiders. More specifically, is A.J. Dillon still the clear-cut No. 1 option when Aaron Jones doesn’t play? Dillon is averaging 2.7 yards per carry. Emanuel Wilson provides a little more juice as a runner, and the Packers like Patrick Taylor in the passing game. While Matt LaFleur said he still has confidence in Dillon, it wouldn’t be surprising if the playing time was more evenly split on Monday night. The Packers have to figure out a way to get more from the run game — and production from running backs in general — on Monday night.

