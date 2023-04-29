Breaking down Packers’ three Day 2 picks in 2023 draft

The Green Bay Packers completely transformed the team’s pass-catching weaponry by picking two tight ends and a wide receiver on Friday night of the 2023 draft.

At picks No. 42, No. 50 and No. 78, the Packers selected tight end Luke Musgrave, receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft, respectively.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ three Day 2 picks:

TE Luke Musgrave

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats (34 games/15 starts): 47 catches, 633 yards, 2 TDs, one blocked punt

Breakdown: The final four teams in the NFL playoffs all had big, dangerous pass-catching tight ends. In Musgrave, the Packers finally have theirs. He was dynamic as a receiver before suffering a season-ending injury in 2022, and then he tested like one of the best athletes ever at the tight end position. His 1.54-second 10-yard split is receiver-like burst, and Musgrave is 6-5 and 253 pounds. He is going to be a vertical threat who can work up the seams, win from the slot and run away from linebackers and safeties on the short to intermediate in-breakers, drags and leaks the Packers love to run. His ability in the passing game and athletic profile give Musgrave one of the highest ceilings among pass-catchers in the entire draft class.

New number: No. 88

Brian Gutekunst said it: “They are both all-around tight ends that can do everything. They can do it all. Both have very good size. Very good speed. Both of their best football is ahead of them. They will complement each other.”

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 12, Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

WR Jayden Reed

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Career stats (44 games, 43 starts): 203 catches, 2,866 yards, 26 TDs, one rushing TD, one passing TD, three punt return TDs

Breakdown: A mild surprise given Reed’s lack of size (5-11, 187) and elite athleticism (6.84 RAS), but it’s hard to argue with his combination of speed (Packers clocked him at 4.37), production in the passing game and special teams value. Reed played on the perimeter and in the slot because he has the short-area burst to create separation underneath and the straight-line speed to run away from coverages down the field. Will his slender frame stop him from being a big-play threat at the next level? If nothing else, Reed will give the Packers another dangerous returner to use on punts or kicks behind Keisean Nixon.

Story continues

New number: No. 1

Brian Gutekunst said it: “He’s very good in the slot. I do think because of his speed he’ll be able to play outside. He’s a very good returner. Those guys who can return like that, obviously with the ball in his hands, translates to what they do with RAC and things like that.”

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 64, Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

TE Tucker Kraft

South Dakota State’s Tucker Kraft

Career stats (32 games, 21 starts): 99 catches, 1,218 yards, 9 touchdowns

Breakdown: The two-time All-American and one-time national champion is comparable to Musgrave in terms of size and athleticism. He’s an easy mover with legitimate speed who is going to win in a lot of areas in the passing game, especially after the catch. Kraft is tough as nails and will have no problem with the blocking duties required at the next level. Matt LaFleur is going to love him because he can line up all over the formation. Josiah Deguara has been fine as an H-back, but Kraft’s upside as the do-it-all tight end is considerably higher.

Brian Gutekunst said it: “Tucker is very good with the ball in his hands after the catch…he has really good balance and strength to break tackles and keep himself alive.”

New number: No. 85

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 10, SDSU TE Tucker Kraft

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire