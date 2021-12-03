Breaking down Packers’ remaining schedule after bye week

The Green Bay Packers are 9-3 with five games to go in the 2021 season. Matt LaFleur’s team will come out of the Week 13 bye by playing three of the next four games at home, with the season finale in Detroit against the (currently) winless Lions.

Overall, the combined record of the five teams is 23-32-1. Only one currently has a winning record. The Packers will play each of the three other teams in the NFC North, plus two games against the AFC North.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ remaining schedule in 2021:

Week 14: vs. Bears

Record: 4-7, third in NFC North

PFF overall grade: 24th

DVOA: 25th

FPI: 27th

Points per game: 16.3 (29th)

Points per game allowed: 23.1 (18th)

Turnover margin: -4 (22nd, tied)

Week 13 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 15: at Ravens

Record: 8-3, first in AFC North

PFF overall grade: 10th

DVOA: 13th

FPI: 10th

Points per game: 23.9 (15th)

Points per game allowed: 21.8 (9th)

Turnover margin: -7 (27th, tied)

Week 13 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: vs. Browns

Record: 6-6, third in AFC North

PFF overall grade: 6th

DVOA: 14th

FPI: 19th

Points per game: 21.2 (19th)

Points per game allowed: 22.3 (10th)

Turnover margin: +1 (13th, tied)

Week 13 opponent: Bye week

Week 17: vs. Vikings

Record: 5-6, second in NFC North

PFF overall grade: 15th

DVOA: 10th

FPI: 13th

Points per game: 25.5 (9th)

Points per game allowed: 25.1 (24th)

Turnover margin: +5 (7th, tied)

Week 13 opponent: at Detroit Lions

Week 18: at Lions

Record: 0-10-1, fourth in NFC North

PFF overall grade: 31st

DVOA: 31st

FPI: 30th

Points per game: 15.8 (30th)

Points per game allowed: 26.3 (27th)

Turnover margin: -1 (18th, tied)

Week 13 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

