Breaking down Packers’ remaining schedule after bye week
The Green Bay Packers are 9-3 with five games to go in the 2021 season. Matt LaFleur’s team will come out of the Week 13 bye by playing three of the next four games at home, with the season finale in Detroit against the (currently) winless Lions.
Overall, the combined record of the five teams is 23-32-1. Only one currently has a winning record. The Packers will play each of the three other teams in the NFC North, plus two games against the AFC North.
Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ remaining schedule in 2021:
Week 14: vs. Bears
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 4-7, third in NFC North
PFF overall grade: 24th
DVOA: 25th
FPI: 27th
Points per game: 16.3 (29th)
Points per game allowed: 23.1 (18th)
Turnover margin: -4 (22nd, tied)
Week 13 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 15: at Ravens
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 8-3, first in AFC North
PFF overall grade: 10th
DVOA: 13th
FPI: 10th
Points per game: 23.9 (15th)
Points per game allowed: 21.8 (9th)
Turnover margin: -7 (27th, tied)
Week 13 opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16: vs. Browns
Jim Matthews/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports
Record: 6-6, third in AFC North
PFF overall grade: 6th
DVOA: 14th
FPI: 19th
Points per game: 21.2 (19th)
Points per game allowed: 22.3 (10th)
Turnover margin: +1 (13th, tied)
Week 13 opponent: Bye week
Week 17: vs. Vikings
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Record: 5-6, second in NFC North
PFF overall grade: 15th
DVOA: 10th
FPI: 13th
Points per game: 25.5 (9th)
Points per game allowed: 25.1 (24th)
Turnover margin: +5 (7th, tied)
Week 13 opponent: at Detroit Lions
Week 18: at Lions
(AP Photo/Leon Halip)
Record: 0-10-1, fourth in NFC North
PFF overall grade: 31st
DVOA: 31st
FPI: 30th
Points per game: 15.8 (30th)
Points per game allowed: 26.3 (27th)
Turnover margin: -1 (18th, tied)
Week 13 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings
