Breaking down Packers picks in Jordan Reid’s seven-round mock draft

ESPN’s Jordan Reid embraced the madness of March and released a seven-round mock draft on Wednesday. Reed has the Green Bay Packers addressing some major needs in the first four rounds and adding depth pieces in the fifth and seventh rounds. Let’s take a deeper look.

15th overall pick: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

Pro Football Focus has compared the Clemson edge rusher to current Green Bay edge rusher Rashan Gary. Murphy is a strong run defender and finished this past season with 34 pressures to go along with 6.5 sacks. Murphy has a nice blend of quickness and strength.

#Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy (6-5, 275, JR) is a long and lanky rusher that plays with plenty of juice. A still improving repertoire of moves, he’s a prospect that shows a lot of flashes as both a pass rusher and run defender. pic.twitter.com/mQnXAJek6l — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 1, 2022

With his ability to set the edge and get after the quarterback, Murphy would be the ideal selection with the 15th overall pick. Murphy would help shore up Green Bay’s run defense while giving its pass rush a jolt.

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 35, Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy

45th overall pick: Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

Not sure many Green Bay fans would care about the rest of the 2023 NFL Draft if Brian Gutekunst landed Darnell Washington. The Georgia tight end is a mountain of a man.

He's not a dude. You're a dude. This is a man. Darnell Washington is not a dude. pic.twitter.com/wicgv9kOSk — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) October 26, 2022

At 6-7, 264 pounds and 4.6 speed, Washington is a walking mismatch. With his size, he can overwhelm defenders at the point of attack, but he’s a better blocker on the move. A high school wide receiver, Washington has natural pass-catching abilities. He has sticky hands and was flagged for just two drops this past season.

Story continues

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 72, Georgia TE Darnell Washington

78th overall pick: Jayden Reed, WR, Michigan State

The Packers need more playmakers and Reed would help fill the void. Reed ran a 4.45 40-yard dash and he has an instant accelerator and the long speed to win vertically. He’s a shifty athlete in space and a dangerous YAC threat. Reed is a three-level threat and an electric playmaker.

4th and 4. Michigan State's Jayden Reed comes down with the reception against Dax Hill. Reed finished last season with 17 receptions of 20-plus yards (PFF). ST value as a KR/PR. Two PR TDs last season with a 21.6 PR average (11 attempts). pic.twitter.com/SqSmvw3C5i — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) July 12, 2022

Related

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 64, Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

116th overall pick: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Battle is a jack of all trades master of none type of prospect. He’s always where he needs to be and he could help fix some of Green Bay’s breakdowns in coverage.

Highest graded Safety over the past two seasons: 🐘 Jordan Battle – 91.2 pic.twitter.com/pVN4CDUOy6 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 27, 2023

Battle did a little bit of everything in the secondary during his time at Alabama and a lot was asked of him. The Alabama safety has great field awareness and disciplined eyes. He’s a steady, reliable presence, and landing him in the fourth round would be a great value pick.

149th overall pick: Asim Richards, OL, UNC

A three-year starter at left tackle for the Tar Heels, Richards could kick inside at the next level. This past season Richards gave up three sacks and improved each season as a starter. He has strong, heavy hands that jolt defensive linemen at contact. The Packers have a rich history of developing day-three offensive linemen into reliable starters.

Excellent gap block here by UNC G Asim Richards (RG #67) on DT Karl Brooks on this trap play at the senior bowl. Completely removes the defender from the play/running lane. Might be a good late-round G/T option for the #Browns.

pic.twitter.com/rM2G7PVe5e — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) March 25, 2023

170th overall pick: Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia

A transfer from Louisville, Johnson enjoyed a breakout campaign during his lone season at Virginia. Johnson recorded 51 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, and 14 pass deflections. According to PFF, Johnson gave up zero touchdowns in coverage this past season.

#UVA CB Anthony Johnson going through drills at Pro Day pic.twitter.com/rCO7ZWPubs — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) March 22, 2023

Johnson would provide quality depth at cornerback, while also giving the Packers another player with plenty of special teams experience. Johnson logged 300-plus snaps on special teams during his collegiate career.

232nd overall pick: Justin Shorter, WR, Florida

A five-star recruit out of New Jersey, Shorter never quite put it together at Penn State or Florida. At 6-4, 229 pounds with adequate speed, Shorter has all the tools to potentially earn a spot on a team’s wide receiver depth chart. With his frame, Shorter has a huge catch radius and tracks the ball well.

Justin Shorter (@jshortz10) is a prototypically built X with ball skills and excellent overall play strength. Averaged 19.9 yards per reception and is also a plus blocker and adds immediate ST value as a gunner 🐊🐊🐊 Big. Fast. Physical. #ShrineBowl #Earned https://t.co/GJu2pWTLz7 pic.twitter.com/qYq12LSbFE — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) January 18, 2023

235th overall pick: Cory Durden, DL, NC State

A transfer from Florida State, Durden had seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks during his two seasons at NC State. Durden was versatile during his collegiate career, playing all over the defensive line. He’s a stout run defender and he has the power to collapse the pocket. In 2019, Durden recorded 45 pressures for the Seminoles.

Most QB pressures among returning DTs: 1. Cory Durden, Florida State – 45

2. Cameron Thomas, SDSU – 40

2. Aaron Faumui, Virginia – 40 pic.twitter.com/cSC8DJpSKA — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 18, 2020

242nd overall pick: Evan Hull, RB, Northwestern

Hull is one of the better pass-catching running backs in the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the past two seasons, Hull has recorded 88 receptions for 810 yards and four touchdowns.

…feel like Evan Hull is going to be that Day 3 RB darling this cycle. Well rounded back with some giddy up in the open field – nice screen weapon pic.twitter.com/JGX5rNqrnO — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) March 15, 2023

As a runner, Hull has good vision and runs with patience to let the blocks develop. The Northwestern back may never be the lead dog, but he has the skills to develop into a dynamic part of a running back room.

256th overall pick: Max Duggan, QB, TCU

The TCU quarterback is tough as nails and put together many highlight-reel-worthy runs during his time at TCU. Duggan gets the ball out with urgency and throws with nice touch.

MAX DUGGAN IS COOKING🤫 pic.twitter.com/mU0fUAsmkH — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2022

His dual-threat ability could allow him to make a Taysom Hill-like impact in sub-packages. With his competitive toughness, Duggan could be a solid backup for Jordan Love.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire