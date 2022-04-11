Breaking down Packers picks in ESPN’s new 7-round mock draft

The Green Bay Packers would probably be thrilled if the 2022 NFL draft played out exactly the way Jordan Reid of ESPN predicted in his seven-round mock draft posted Monday.

His picks for the Packers hit on big needs, added serious playmaking talent to the passing game and provided intriguing help for the defensive front.

Here’s the full draft class for the Packers in Reid’s mock draft:

1.22: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

1.28: DL Travis Jones, UConn

2.53: WR George Pickens, Georgia

2.59: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State

3.92: OLB Alex Wright, UAB

4.132: OT Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

4.140: S Leon O’Neal, Texas A&M

5.171: OL Zach Tom, Wake Forest

7.228: DL D.J. Davidson, Arizona State

7.249: S Smoke Monday, Auburn

7.258: CB Cordale Flott, LSU

The first three picks look like home runs. Getting Olave, a skilled route runner with instant separation ability, and Pickens, the ideal “X” receiver with No. 1 upside, would immediately cross off the need at the position. Olave falling to No. 22 has to rank high on “best case scenarios,” and we’d be comfortable with the Packers taking Pickens in the first round (at 22 or 28), so getting this combo in the first two rounds would represent an incredible start to the draft. The benefit of getting Pickens in the second round is snagging Jones, a Kenny Clark-like presence along the defensive line, at No. 28. He’s a giant man (6-4, 327) with incredible strength and movement ability. Teaming him with Clark, Dean Lowry, Jarran Reed and TJ Slaton completes the defensive line.

McBride is widely viewed as one of the top tight ends in the class. He caught 90 passes in 2021 and then ran 4.56 in the 40-yard dash. Combining his addition to the picks at wide receiver could solidify the Packers’ passing game for years to come.

Wright is an intriguing edge rusher with the coveted blend of size, length and athleticism. He might need time to round into a complete player, but he’d get just that in Green Bay behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Reid started Day 3 by giving the Packers a developmental offensive tackle in Diesch, who is 6-7 and excels in pass pro. He then added two safeties, providing possible help in subpackages and special teams and creating more long-term security at the position. He also gave the Packers more talent along the offensive and defensive lines, including Tom, a versatile and athletic lineman who looks like a terrific fit in Green Bay.

Brennen Rupp of Packers Wire agreed that Reid’s class would be terrific for Green Bay.

“This draft would provide the offense with a much-needed infusion of young talent, while also giving Joe Barry some solid pieces. More importantly, it gives Rich Bisaccia some hired guns on special teams,” Rupp said.

Rupp on Olave/Pickens/McBride: “Davante Adams who? Okay, that’s a joke. But snagging weapons like Chris Olave, George Pickens and Trey McBride with three of the first four picks would certainly bring a smile to the face of Aaron Rodgers. Olave is pro-ready with his route running and release package. Pickens is a long wide receiver with a huge catch radius. Trey McBride is the best tight end in this draft with his ability as a receiver and he’s no slouch as a run blocker.”

Rupp on Jones/Wright: “He is an interior disrupter for UConn, Putting him next to Kenny Clark would cause a lot of problems for opposing offenses. Alex Wright is a long, towering figure. With his length and athleticism, he has an enticing skillset.”

Rupp on Day 3 picks: “Kellen Diesch could battle for the starting right tackle position, but could serve as a swing-tackle and maybe even kick inside to guard. Leon O’Neal would provide an immediate impact on special teams. Zach Tom is another versatile offensive lineman. In the seventh round, Davidson would offer depth up front, while Smoke Monday could provide an instant impact on special teams. Flott provides depth in the secondary and could play on the boundary or play in the slot.”

