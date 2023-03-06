Breaking down Packers’ picks in Doug Farrar’s post-combine mock draft

The Green Bay Packers received help along both the offensive and defensive lines and at wide receiver in Doug Farrar’s post-scouting combine mock draft at Touchdown Wire.

In this three-rounder, expect to see some unfamiliar names in terms of mock draft picks for the Packers, especially in the first round.

Let’s get to who Farrar sent to the Packers over three rounds.

No. 15: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Size: 6-4, 315

Farrar sees Harrison as a “plug-and-play” option with future left tackle capability. While playing both left and right tackle in 2022, Harrison gave up just one sack and nine total pressures over almost 500 pass-blocking snaps for the Sooners. The majority of his experience at the collegiate level was at left tackle, but the Packers could develop him on both sides, possibly at right tackle early and at left tackle as the long-term replacement for David Bakhtiari. Winning the line of scrimmage is so important to playing winning football, so there’s no compliants here about taking an offensive lineman at 15.

No. 45: DL Siaki Ika, Baylor

Size: 6-3, 335

The Packers need help up front on defense and could be much better against the run, but would Brian Gutekunst use a second-round pick on a nose tackle type with limited athleticism? Feels like a stretch, especially with TJ Slaton ascending into a bigger role. Then again, Ika looks like a highly capable block-eater who could give the Packers two big-time two-gappers along the defensive line.

No. 78: WR A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Size: 6-3, 198

This would be an intriguing find in the third round, a historically disastrous spot for Gutekunst in the draft. Perry has an impressive combo of length and athleticism, and he caught a ton of footballs at Wake Forest. Teaming him with Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs would give the Packers a trio of young wide receivers to develop over the long-run.

