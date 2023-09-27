Breaking down Packers’ All-Michigan haul from Draft Wire’s two-round mock draft

The date is April 26, 2024. Brian Gutekunst steps to the podium to recap the first two days of the 2024 NFL draft.

“Obviously really excited to add three players from such a well-coached program. They do things right over at Ann Arbor. They do a great job of getting them ready for the next level.”

That would be the monologue from Green Bay’s general manager if the opening two rounds went anything like the two-round mock draft that Curt Popejoy put together recently over at Draft Wire.

In his latest two-round mock draft, Popejoy has the Packers selecting three Michigan Wolverines. Popejoy has the Packers selecting defensive lineman Kris Jenkins in the first round (No. 19) and following that up with running back Blake Corum (No. 43) and safety Rod Moore (No. 51) in the second round.

Jenkins, the nephew of Cullen Jenkins, is a powerful defensive lineman that would pair nicely with Kenny Clark and the athletic duo of Devonte Wyatt and Colby Wooden. To go along with all that raw power, Jenkins is quick out of his stance, showcasing explosive movements to get upfield quickly. Even with Wyatt on the books and Wooden and Karl Brooks showcasing promise, the Packers need to continue to beef up the front seven. With his athletic skill set, Jenkins could develop into a difference-maker up front in Green Bay, just like his uncle.

Michigan DT Kris Jenkins getting in some early work at the Big House. Can’t wait to see what extra 10-15 pounds and past nine months in weight room looks like on field this year. One of @seniorbowl top overall senior prospects heading into Week 1.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/zR7LykYgy6 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2023

Corum has outstanding vision. While he may not possess track-like speed, he’s sudden, sharp cuts, with live feet. In four games this season, Corum has forced eight missed tackles and racked up 168 yards after contact, showcasing his contact balance and elusiveness when he gets out in space.

Blake Corum running behind the Great Wall of Lambeau in 2024 sounds pretty good to me. pic.twitter.com/dziwLH1dTq — Brennen Rupp (@Brennen_Rupp) September 18, 2023

Moore, a former track athlete, has the quickness to cover a lot of ground. He has disciplined eyes and shows good route anticipation. Moore made his season debut this past Saturday against Rutgers after an injury forced him to miss the first three games of the season.

It’s never a bad thing to invest in the defensive line, just ask the Philadelphia Eagles. If Wooden and Brooks continue to develop, along with Wyatt, the defensive line at 1265 Lombardi Avenue would be in good shape. Adding a player like Jenkins and his skillset would help take that group to the next level.

AJ Dillon is off to a rocky start and is in the final year of his rookie deal. On top of that Aaron Jones is pushing 30. Corum is a slam-dunk pick in the second round.

The Moore selection would address arguably the weakest position on Green Bay’s roster right now.

It would have been nice to see the Packers address offensive tackle in the first two rounds. Having said that, Green Bay has a rich history of selecting offensive linemen on day three and turning them into quality starters. David Bakhtiari, Josh Sitton, TJ Lang, Corey Linsley, JC Tretter and Tom. You get the point.

The Packers also haven’t selected an offensive lineman in the first round since 2011. On top of that, Rasheed Walker has more than held his own during his first two career starts at left tackle. While Tom has proven to be a solid right tackle. It’s very plausible that Green Bay is set at the tackle position, both in the short and the long term.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire