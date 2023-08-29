Breaking down Packers’ initial 53-man roster of 2023
The Green Bay Packers released the team’s initial 53-man roster for 2023 after making final cuts on Tuesday afternoon. The team kept 25 players on offense, 26 players on defense and two specialists. While the construction of the roster might look a little off right now, it’s subject to immediate change. In fact, the Packers are likely to make at least one roster move (and maybe more) on Wednesday.
Here’s a breakdown of the Packers’ initial 53-man roster, position by position:
Quarterback (2)
On roster: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford
Cut: Alex McGough
No surprises here. Clifford won the backup job in a landslide and is fine after an injury scare in the preseason finale. The only question is if McGough returns as the No. 3 on the practice squad or if the Packers look for a third option elsewhere.
Running back (3)
On roster: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Emanuel Wilson
Cut: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson (waived/injured), Lew Nichols (waived/injured), Nate McCrary
A position of surprises. Not only did the Packers keep three running backs, but Wilson was the pick over Taylor. While Taylor is more well-rounded and played a big role on special teams, the Packers couldn’t deny the running talent of Wilson, who led the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason. Expect the Packers to try and get Taylor back on the practice squad and elevate him to the game day roster (up to three times) early in the season.
Wide receiver (6)
On roster: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath
Cut: Grant DuBose, Bo Melton, Jadakis Bonds, Dre Miller, Duece Watts, Cody Chrest
Heath, the undrafted free agent, beat out DuBose, the seventh-round pick who missed a huge part of the offseason with a back injury. There was no denying Heath, who led the team in catches and receiving yards and blocked like a madman during the preseason. He could play snaps come Week 1. It’s certanily possible DuBose will be back in some capacity right away, whether it’s signed to the 53 or the practice squad.
Tight end/fullback (3)
On roster: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara
Cut: Austin Allen, Henry Pearson
The Packers likely considered keeping Allen, who impressed as a run blocker during the preseason, but decided to keep only three tight ends. More than likely, the Packers will need to make an outside addition here at some point, possibly sooner rather than later. Elevating Allen or Pearson from the practice squad (assuming they return) a few times early in the season is another option.
Offensive line (11)
On roster: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Yosh Nijman, Rasheed Walker, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta
Cut: Cole Schneider, James Empey, Kadeem Telfort, Jean Delance
The Packers went heavy along the offensive line, but only for a day. Expect Tenuta to go on injured reserve on Wednesday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, but the Packers clearly like him enough to make this procedural move. Newman, despite penalties and inconsistency again this summer, survived final cuts. Nijman wasn’t traded. This is a talented and deep position group in front of Jordan Love.
Defensive line (6)
On roster: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks
Cut: Chris Slayton, Jason Lewan, Antonio Moultrie
The Packers kept Ford, who looked improved to start Year 2. He’ll provide a backup option behind Slaton at nose tackle. This is a young but potentially strong position group.
Outside linebacker (6)
On roster: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr.
Cut: Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu
Cox, who led the team in pressures during the preseason, forced his way onto the roster as the sixth edge rusher. The Packers also kept Hollins, who can do a little bit of everything and will provide quality depth while Gary works his way back to full strength. From top to bottom, outside linebacker might be the best position group on the whole roster.
Inside linebacker (5)
On roster: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter
Cut: Jimmy Phillips, Marvin Pierre
Despite some issues transitioning to linebacker during the preseason, Carpenter survived final cuts. He’s still a versatile weapon on special teams given his size and athleticism. Wilson, arguably the team’s best special teamer, made it as well.
Cornerback (4)
On roster: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine
Cut: Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas, Corey Ballentine, Innis Gaines, William Hooper, Tyrell Ford
PUP: Eric Stokes
The Packers will go into the season with just four cornerbacks, but the top four are solid. Valentine, the seventh-round pick, likely made this route possible with a standout summer. Stokes was left on the PUP list and will miss at least the first four games. Expect the Packers to sign at least two corners to the practice squad for depth early on.
Safety (5)
On roster: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.
Cut: Benny Sapp, Taravarius Moore (IR)
The slight surprise here was parting ways with Moore, one of the team’s only free-agent additions this offseason, but he suffered a knee injury against the Patriots and missed an important chunk of training camp. Owens will be the top backup while Johnson develops behind them. Sapp might return on the practice squad.
Specialists (2)
On roster: Anders Carlson (K), Daniel Whelan (P)
Cut: Pat O’Donnell, Matt Orzech, Broughton Hatcher (waived/injured)
Not having a long snapper on the 53-man roster looks odd, but it’s simply procedural. The Packers will place a player (Luke Tenuta?) on injured reserve on Wednesday and sign Orzech back to the roster. At kicker and punter, the Packers will have first-year players. Both Carlson and Whelan have obvious potential, but ups and downs must be expected.