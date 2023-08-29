Breaking down Packers’ initial 53-man roster of 2023

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s initial 53-man roster for 2023 after making final cuts on Tuesday afternoon. The team kept 25 players on offense, 26 players on defense and two specialists. While the construction of the roster might look a little off right now, it’s subject to immediate change. In fact, the Packers are likely to make at least one roster move (and maybe more) on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the Packers’ initial 53-man roster, position by position:

Quarterback (2)

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Sean Clifford (8) a dn Jordan Love (10) talk on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On roster: Jordan Love, Sean Clifford

Cut: Alex McGough

No surprises here. Clifford won the backup job in a landslide and is fine after an injury scare in the preseason finale. The only question is if McGough returns as the No. 3 on the practice squad or if the Packers look for a third option elsewhere.

Running back (3)

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) tries to get past New England Patriots safety Brad Hawkins (29). Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

On roster: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon, Emanuel Wilson

Cut: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson (waived/injured), Lew Nichols (waived/injured), Nate McCrary

A position of surprises. Not only did the Packers keep three running backs, but Wilson was the pick over Taylor. While Taylor is more well-rounded and played a big role on special teams, the Packers couldn’t deny the running talent of Wilson, who led the NFL in rushing yards during the preseason. Expect the Packers to try and get Taylor back on the practice squad and elevate him to the game day roster (up to three times) early in the season.

Wide receiver (6)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Heath (18) celebrates after catching a long pass for a first down against the New England Patriots during their preseason football game Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

On roster: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath

Cut: Grant DuBose, Bo Melton, Jadakis Bonds, Dre Miller, Duece Watts, Cody Chrest

Heath, the undrafted free agent, beat out DuBose, the seventh-round pick who missed a huge part of the offseason with a back injury. There was no denying Heath, who led the team in catches and receiving yards and blocked like a madman during the preseason. He could play snaps come Week 1. It’s certanily possible DuBose will be back in some capacity right away, whether it’s signed to the 53 or the practice squad.

Tight end/fullback (3)

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave (88) catches a pass against Seattle Seahawks during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

On roster: Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft, Josiah Deguara

Cut: Austin Allen, Henry Pearson

The Packers likely considered keeping Allen, who impressed as a run blocker during the preseason, but decided to keep only three tight ends. More than likely, the Packers will need to make an outside addition here at some point, possibly sooner rather than later. Elevating Allen or Pearson from the practice squad (assuming they return) a few times early in the season is another option.

Offensive line (11)

The Green Bay Packers offensive line warms up before a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals,Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

On roster: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Yosh Nijman, Rasheed Walker, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Caleb Jones, Luke Tenuta

Cut: Cole Schneider, James Empey, Kadeem Telfort, Jean Delance

The Packers went heavy along the offensive line, but only for a day. Expect Tenuta to go on injured reserve on Wednesday. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, but the Packers clearly like him enough to make this procedural move. Newman, despite penalties and inconsistency again this summer, survived final cuts. Nijman wasn’t traded. This is a talented and deep position group in front of Jordan Love.

Defensive line (6)

July 31, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) and defensive end Antonio Moultrie (64) during the Green Bay Packers 2023 training camp on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Ray Nitschke Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: William Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

On roster: Kenny Clark, TJ Slaton, Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford, Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks

Cut: Chris Slayton, Jason Lewan, Antonio Moultrie

The Packers kept Ford, who looked improved to start Year 2. He’ll provide a backup option behind Slaton at nose tackle. This is a young but potentially strong position group.

Outside linebacker (6)

Aug 26, 2023; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. (57) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back SaRodorick Thompson Jr. (29) during their preseason football game at Lambeau Field. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason-USA TODAY Sports

On roster: Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Justin Hollins, Lukas Van Ness, Brenton Cox Jr.

Cut: Keshawn Banks, Arron Mosby, Kenneth Odumegwu

Cox, who led the team in pressures during the preseason, forced his way onto the roster as the sixth edge rusher. The Packers also kept Hollins, who can do a little bit of everything and will provide quality depth while Gary works his way back to full strength. From top to bottom, outside linebacker might be the best position group on the whole roster.

Inside linebacker (5)

Green Bay Packers linebacker Tariq Carpenter (24) reacts after helping break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cade Johnson (88) during their preseason football game Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay defeated Seattle 19-15. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

On roster: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter

Cut: Jimmy Phillips, Marvin Pierre

Despite some issues transitioning to linebacker during the preseason, Carpenter survived final cuts. He’s still a versatile weapon on special teams given his size and athleticism. Wilson, arguably the team’s best special teamer, made it as well.

Cornerback (4)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (21) walks across the field during a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

On roster: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine

Cut: Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas, Corey Ballentine, Innis Gaines, William Hooper, Tyrell Ford

PUP: Eric Stokes

The Packers will go into the season with just four cornerbacks, but the top four are solid. Valentine, the seventh-round pick, likely made this route possible with a standout summer. Stokes was left on the PUP list and will miss at least the first four games. Expect the Packers to sign at least two corners to the practice squad for depth early on.

Safety (5)

Green Bay Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (36) tackles Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II (18) in the fourth quarter during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

On roster: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Anthony Johnson Jr.

Cut: Benny Sapp, Taravarius Moore (IR)

The slight surprise here was parting ways with Moore, one of the team’s only free-agent additions this offseason, but he suffered a knee injury against the Patriots and missed an important chunk of training camp. Owens will be the top backup while Johnson develops behind them. Sapp might return on the practice squad.

Specialists (2)

Green Bay Packers long snapper Matt Orzech (42) autographs a football for a fan after a joint practice between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the practice fields next to Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

On roster: Anders Carlson (K), Daniel Whelan (P)

Cut: Pat O’Donnell, Matt Orzech, Broughton Hatcher (waived/injured)

Not having a long snapper on the 53-man roster looks odd, but it’s simply procedural. The Packers will place a player (Luke Tenuta?) on injured reserve on Wednesday and sign Orzech back to the roster. At kicker and punter, the Packers will have first-year players. Both Carlson and Whelan have obvious potential, but ups and downs must be expected.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire