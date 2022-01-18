Breaking down Packers’ first injury report of NFC Divisional Round

The Green Bay Packers released their first injury report of the NFC Divisional Round on Tuesday. Matt LaFleur’s team held a normal practice, meaning participation didn’t need to be estimated. The Packers play the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night at Lambeau Field.

Seven players landed on the team’s opening report, but only one player did not participate on Tuesday.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the Packers’ first injury report of the week.

Did not participate

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

LT David Bakhtiari (knee): Coach Matt LaFleur said the day off was planned and nothing to be concerned about, calling it part of “load management” for Bakhtiari as he works his way back from a significant injury. The All-Pro left tackle returned in Week 18 and played 27 snaps. LaFleur didn’t fully commit to Bakhtiari playing on Saturday, but he should be available barring a setback. His participation at practice the rest of the week is worth monitoring.

Limited participants

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): He’s been limited in practice and hasn’t played since returning to the active roster earlier this month. LaFleur said the Packers will test Alexander’s shoulder with various hitting drills this week to see if he’s ready to handle playing in a live game. Making sure the shoulder is prepared to take on and absorb impacts is a top priority. The Packers are “hopeful” that he’ll play on Saturday.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back): He re-injured his back in Week 18 and didn’t practice last week. His return on Tuesday, even in a limited capacity, is a good sign. The Packers need their speedy deep threat available for the postseason. Back injuries can be tricky, so watch this one.

Full participants

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

QB Aaron Rodgers (toe): He’s getting closer and closer to 100 percent, just as he predicted. The MVP favorite practiced fully on Tuesday and is without limitation entering the postseason.

LB De’Vondre Campbell (elbow): The Packers sat him in Week 18 to let his elbow injury heal, and now it shouldn’t be an issue to start the playoffs. The first-team All-Pro was full-go on Tuesday.

Story continues

RB Aaron Jones (knee): The same goes for Jones, who missed the season finale. He’s improving and should be close to fully healed to start the week.

OT Billy Turner (knee): Big news here. The Packers’ starting right tackle was a full participant and is now on track to play on Saturday. With Turner available, the Packers would go into the postseason with four of the offensive line’s five preferred starters. He missed the final four games of 2021.

Not listed

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

C Josh Myers (knee): The rookie center returned to the starting lineup in Week 18, and he is no longer dealing with anything related to his injured knee.

CB Chandon Sullivan (knee): The Packers slot corner left Week 18 in Detroit with a knee injury, but he practiced on Tuesday and isn’t listed, so he should be available for Saturday.

DL Kingsley Keke (illness): He missed Week 18 with an illness after coming off the COVID-19 reserve list, but he was back at practice in a full capacity on Tuesday.

TE Dominique Dafney (ankle): He’s been battling an ankle injury, but he was full go in Week 18 and should now be close to 100 percent.

Still in IR

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The following players practiced on Tuesday but are still on injured reserve and did not appear on the injury report: OLB Za’Darius Smith, WR Randall Cobb, OLB Whitney Mercilus, LB Ty Summers. All four have been designated for return. The Packers still need to activate the four from injured reserve to the 53-man roster before Saturday.

1

1