Breaking down Packers’ first injury report of Week 11

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday. The Packers held a walkthrough practice, so participation was an estimation by the team.

Twelve players landed on the first report, including several big names. Five players didn’t participate at all.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ injury report to start the week:

Full: CB Eric Stokes (knee, thumb), TE Dominique Dafney (hamstring), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (ankle)

Good news for everyone here. Stokes added a new thumb injury, but he avoided a setback with his knee injury while playing a full game against the Seahawks. Dafney and St. Brown are trending in the right direction after missing Sunday’s win over the Seahawks.

Limited: WR Davante Adams (shoulder), LB Rashan Gary (elbow), DL Kingsley Keke (concussion), CB Kevin King (groin/shoulder)

There’s a lot to unpack here. Adams got dinged up early in the game against the Seahawks but returned. His status is worth watching the rest of the week. Gary’s quest to play Sunday got off to a good start. He was limited, but that’s a great sign considering his injury. He is attempting to brace his elbow and play through the issue. Keke is still attempting to get through the concussion protocol. King didn’t play for a good chunk of the second half on Sunday, and now we know why. He has groin and shoulder injuries, but at least he was able to participate in some capacity on Wednesday.

Did not participate: QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), OT David Bakhtiari (knee), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)

The toe injury didn’t limit Rodgers’ ability to play Sunday, but it’s clearly something that is bothering the veteran quarterback. He expects to play against the Vikings regardless of his practice status this week. Bakhtiari got another day off, and coach Matt LaFleur is still considering him “day to day.” His status for Sunday is very much up in the air again. Jones didn’t practice, as expected. He will likely miss the next few weeks after hurting his knee. Lazard and Taylor are dealing with new injuries. The Packers could be shorthanded at receiver and in the return game if they can’t play Sunday.

Removed: DL Kenny Clark, DL Dean Lowry, OT Dennis Kelly

Great news for the defensive line. Getting Clark and Lowry back to close to 100 percent is big, especially with a matchup against Dalvin Cook and the Vikings coming on Sunday.

