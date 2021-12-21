Breaking down Packers’ first injury report of Week 16

The Green Bay Packers released their first injury report of Week 16 on Tuesday. Matt LaFleur’s team held a walkthrough practice, meaning participation was estimated. The Packers play the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

Ten players landed on the team’s opening report, including five non-participants featuring one surprise.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ injury report to start the week:

Full participants

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (81).

Full: TE Josiah Deguara (back), WR Amari Rodgers (shoulder)

Both injuries are new ones suffered during Sunday’s win over the Ravens, but the team estimating a full practice to start the week for both is a good sign for their availability the rest of the week and Saturday against the Browns. Deguara is becoming a big part of the offense with Robert Tonyan on injured reserve, while Rodgers is the primary returner.

Limited participants

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Limited: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion)

Jones is still listed on the injury report to start the week despite playing on Sunday in Baltimore. This issue may linger. However, both Dafney and St. Brown are trending in the right direction after missing last week. St. Brown still needs to clear the concussion protocol to return to game action, but he’ll have more than enough time to do so before Saturday. His return would be important with Marquez Valdes-Scantling (COVID-19) potentially out.

Non-participants

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Did not participate: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), LB Ty Summers (hamstring), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder), RT Billy Turner (knee)

Concerning news for Bakhtiari, who practiced in a limited capacity all of last week and is now out to start this week. The Packers are just estimating he would have been out, so maybe this isn’t much of anything. Or maybe there’s been another setback and his status for the rest of the season is in jeopardy? We’ll see. Matt LaFleur already confirmed the Packers won’t be getting Bakhtiari back on Saturday, so expect him to miss another game. Rodgers and Turner were both expected non-participants with pre-existing injuries, while Taylor and Summers – two key special teamers – suffered new injuries in Baltimore and could be in danger of missing Saturday’s game.

Story continues

Removed from injury report

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

P Corey Bojorquez: His left knee injury was minor. He didn’t miss a practice last week and played without restriction on Sunday.

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling: The Packers placed him on the COVID-19 reserve list, so he won’t appear on the injury report. He’s been limited by a back injury over the last two weeks.

1

1