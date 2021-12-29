Breaking down Packers’ first injury report of Week 17

The Green Bay Packers released their first injury report of Week 17 on Wednesday. Matt LaFleur’s team held a practice, meaning participation didn’t need to be estimated. The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday night.

Seven players landed on the team’s opening report, including four non-participants.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ injury report to start the week:

Limited participants

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23).

Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder), TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee)

Alexander was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday. The team listed him as limited at practice, which doesn’t exactly provide any clues on his availability for Sunday. He could still be a week or more out from a return. Dafney and Jones are still trying to shake off their respective lower-body injuries. Jones looked good on Saturday against the Browns but limped off the field late in the game.

Non-participants

William Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports

Did not participate: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), DL Tyler Lancaster (back), RT Billy Turner (knee)

Bakhtiari still isn’t available for practice, meaning he’s unlikely to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. The wait continues. He’s running out of time if he wants to return during the regular season. Like in previous weeks, Rodgers is sitting out while continuing to nurse his fractured left pinky toe, but he will play Sunday. Turner still isn’t ready to return to practice, so he’ll likely miss another game, which would be his third straight absence since injuring his knee against the Bears.

Removed from injury report

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara (81).

Removed: TE Josiah Deguara, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, LB Ty Summers, WR Malik Taylor

Deguara’s back injury is no longer an issue, and St. Brown is recovered from a concussion. Both played last week against the Browns. Rodgers is now on the COVID-19 list and doesn’t need to be listed, and Summers and Taylor are both on injured reserve.

1

1