Breaking down Packers’ first injury report of Week 14

The Green Bay Packers released the team’s first injury report of Week 14 on Wednesday. Matt LaFleur’s team held a regular practice, meaning participation didn’t need to be estimated. The Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday night and will release a final injury report on Friday.

Six players landed on the team’s opening report, including three non-participants.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the Packers’ injury report to start the week:

Limited: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), CB Kevin King (hip/knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen)

Adams has been limited each of the last three games with different injuries. He’s dealt with a shoulder injury, ankle injury and now a hamstring issue. Like the others, this one doesn’t appear to be serious, but it’s certainly worth monitoring coming out of the bye. King, who missed Week 12, is still battling back from a pair of lower-body injuries, but his return to practice is a good sign to start the week. The same goes for Taylor, who has missed two straight games.

Did not participate: QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), OT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Randall Cobb (core)

Rodgers is resting to allow maximum for his fractured left pinky toe. It’s possible he’ll miss another full week of practice, but everyone expects him to start and play Sunday. Bakhtiari is still working back from a knee scope and likely won’t return to play this week. Cobb’s injury looks concerning. He was originally ruled out at halftime in Week 12 with a groin injury, but it’s now labeled a core issue. The Packers haven’t placed him on injured reserve, so maybe it’s not overly serious. Missing practice on Wednesday puts him in real danger of not playing Sunday, obviously. And the roster move sending him to injured reserve could still come later in the week.

Removed: OLB Rashan Gary, RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard

All three players practiced fully to open the week after playing against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. The Packers have to feel very fortunate that both Gary and Jones were able to shake off injuries so quickly.

Not listed: CB Jaire Alexander

The All-Pro cornerback returned to practice on Wednesday, but he remains on injured reserve. The Packers designated him for return, opening his 21-day window to be activated. While in the practice window, Alexander will not show up on the injury report. He is returning from a significant shoulder injury.

