Breaking down Packers’ final injury report for Week 17 vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers listed receiver Christian Watson and returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon as questionable for Sunday’s Week 17 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Here’s an in-depth breakdown of the team’s final injury report of Week 17:

Questionable (2 players)

WR Christian Watson (hip): The rookie injured his hip in Miami, missed the entire second half and then didn’t practice on Wednesday and Thursday. He did get a limited practice in on Friday, but he might be a game-time decision come Sunday. The Packers offense took flight once Watson got healthy and provided his dynamic speed and playmaking ability, so not having him Sunday would be a big blow. He’s become the go-to guy for Aaron Rodgers in big spots, and his speed creates big plays and opens up opportunities for others. Allen Lazard, Romeo Doubs and Randall Cobb would be the top three at receiver if Watson can’t go on Sunday.

CB/KR Keisean Nixon: The NFL’s top returner over the last two months is dealing with a groin injury. Is Nixon closer to doubtful than questionable? He didn’t practice at all this week. The Packers replaced Nixon with Romeo Doubs at kickoff returner last week and used a committee to replace his snaps in the slot. The Packers have really benefitted from his explosive ability on kick returns and would be losing a big part of the special teams puzzle against Minnesota if he can’t go.

Removed from injury report

The following players were removed from the injury report and will play Sunday:

LT David Bakhtiari, QB Aaron Rodgers, RB Aaron Jones, RT Yosh Nijman, LG Elgton Jenkins, CB Jaire Alexander, S Rudy Ford, LB Krys Barnes, TE Marcedes Lewis

The big one here is Bakhtiari, who will return after missing three games due to an emergency appendectomy. The Packers should have their preferred five starters available along the offensive line, and rookie Zach Tom available in a pinch. The one to watch Sunday is Jones, who has been limited recently by an accumulation of injuries. Is he getting closer to 100 percent? The Packers may need his playmaking ability if Watson and Nixon can’t go.

Vikings injury report

The Vikings ruled out center Garrett Bradbury and defensive lineman James Lynch with injuries. Austin Schlottmann is expected to start at center in place of Bradbury. Guard Ezra Cleveland and cornerback Cameron Dantzler are without an injury designation and will play Sunday.

