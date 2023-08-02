Breaking down Packers’ 4 most recent roster moves

As is often the case during training camp, the Green Bay Packers are busy churning the bottom of the 90-man roster. General manager Brian Gutekunst made four different roster transactions between Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The Packers released rookie tight end Camren McDonald and rookie offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga and signed center Cole Schneider and receiver Dre Miller.

Many moves this time of year are made out of pure necessity. Injuries can’t be avoided, and teams need enough players at certain positions to hold productive training camp practices.

Let’s break down the four moves made by the Packers this week:

Release TE Camren McDonald

Although the Packers aren’t deep at tight end, McDonald — a pre-draft visitor — started camp on the NFI list and was stuck behind a bunch of other young players who need reps. The Florida State product isn’t blessed with elite size (6-4, 237) or athleticism (2.52 RAS) at the tight end position, complicating his path to a role on the 53-man roster or practice squad. The Packers like what they have at tight end, and Henry Pearson — another undrafted free agent — has flashed in the fullback/H-back role.

Release OL Chuck Filiaga

Opportunity just wasn’t there for Filiaga, an undrafted free agent guard out of Minnesota. The Packers have two established starters at guard in Elgton Jenkins and Jon Runyan Jr., plus one experienced backup (Royce Newman) and another developmental prospect (2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan). In solid shape at guard but in need of help at center, the Packers cut loose Filiaga, who played all his snaps at the two guard positions in college. It wouldn’t be surprising if Filiaga caught on elsewhere and spent the 2023 season on a team’s practice squad.

Sign WR Dre Miller

With Grant DuBose on the NFI list and Dontayvion Wicks still recovering from a concussion, the Packers needed an extra body at receiver. Miller was a big-bodied collegiate receiver at Maine who transitioned to tight end after signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent. The Packers are listing him back at receiver. His athletic tools at his size (6-2, 224) are intriguing. Maybe the Packers see him as a developmental big slot option, possibly in the Allen Lazard mold? Miller is now the biggest receiver by weight on the 90-man roster.

From the Packers: “Miller (6-2, 224), a first-year player out of the University of Maine, was originally signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022 and spent some of the 2022 season on the Giants practice squad. He played 38 games in four seasons at Maine after spending one year at Husson University. As a Black Bear, Miller totaled 104 receptions for 1,848 yards (17.8 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. He will wear No. 16 for the Packers.”

