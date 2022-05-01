Breaking down Packers’ 2022 draft class: Best picks, sleepers, overall assessment

The Green Bay Packers made 11 selections in the 2022 NFL draft, starting with linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 overall in the first round and ending with receiver Samori Toure at No. 258 overall in the seventh round.

It’s time to break down the class. Best picks. Sleepers. Winners. Losers. Strategy. Let’s dig in.

Here’s a closer look at the Packers’ draft class in 2022:

First pick: LB Quay Walker

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A first-round surprise, to be sure, especially after the Packers signed All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell to a $50 million deal in March. Walker is the Packers’ first off-ball linebacker selected in the first round since 2005. So why now? The Packers were blown away by the impact of Campbell in the middle of the defense last season, and adding Walker, a three-down player with similar size and speed as Campbell, will allow Joe Barry’s defense to stay in more base and nickel packages regardless of situation. For the first time in a very long time, the Packers have a menacing pair of inside linebackers to anchor the defense. Walker and Campbell, with their incredible length and speed, are going to control the action in the middle of the field, especially playing behind big guys like Kenny Clark and fellow first-round pick Devonte Wyatt. They are going to chase down and tackle everything, an especially valuable attribute if the Packers continue playing more two-deep safeties in Barry’s scheme. While the positional value might not be there, Walker is a 21-year-old elite athlete who is ascending as a player after starting 15 games for one of the best defenses in college football history. Having another top talent at inside linebacker could help take the Packers defense to another level.

Best pick: DL Devonte Wyatt

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Wyatt is essentially a clone of Quinnen Williams, who went No. 3 overall in the 2019 draft. The Packers got Wyatt at No. 28 overall, and they were surprised he was still there. Brian Gutekunst assumed he’d be gone by 28 after taking Walker at 22. In Wyatt, the Packers are getting a versatile disruptor who played every spot along the defensive line and has elite movement skills, making him a legitimate candidate to be a useful and valuable player right away. He’s physically ready to play immediately, so don’t be surprised if he’s on the field a bunch as a rookie. In many ways, he’s the Rashan Gary of the defensive line; his production at Georgia (12.0 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks in 25 starts) wasn’t overwhelming, but he’s an elite athlete with explosive traits for a man his size and his motor always runs hot. Athleticism and effort/desire create a high floor for a prospect with as much talent as Wyatt possesses. Expect him to be a more productive pro. Even at 24 years old, he’s ascending.

Sleeper pick: OLB Kingsley Enagbare

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) is sacked by South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare (1)

This may turn out to be the best value pick of the draft class. Enagbare, a productive college player at a premium position, was widely viewed as a Day 2 pick. Dane Brugler of the Athletic ranked him as the 69th best player. The Athletic’s consensus board had Enagbare in the top 64. The Packers traded down in the fifth round and took him at No. 179. Some concerns about his athleticism and a significant hip injury suffered before his junior season might have contributed to his slide. The Packers think he’s more athletic than his testing numbers, and his tape reveals a player that wins all the time as a rusher and possess similar physical traits as Za’Darius Smith. Enagbare might not be a bendy pass-rusher, but he has violent hands and a physical, powerful playstyle that fits what the Packers want in an edge rusher. As a rookie, he’ll have a chance to play snaps as the No. 3 rusher behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith. By Year 2 or 3, he could be the starter opposite Gary. He has that kind of upside. Either way, taking Enagbare drastically improved the Packers’ depth at an important position.

Most intriguing pick: OL Zach Tom

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

There aren’t many certainties during the NFL draft, but the Packers finding starters for the offensive line on Day 3 is one of them. Tom, the team’s fourth-round pick, could be next. He checks all the boxes: college experience at left tackle, elite athleticism and multi-position versatility. The Packers think Tom can play all five positions up front. He started games at left tackle and center and then aced the combine, giving him some Elgton Jenkins vibes. Pass protection is his great asset; go back and watch the Florida State game in 2021. He took first-round pick Jermaine Johnson out of the contest. In one pick, the Packers might have found a replacement for Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick. That’s how versatile Tom could be at the next level. The Packers have a very specific type of offensive lineman they like, especially in the middle rounds, so it’s no wonder they keep finding gems. It won’t be surprising at all if Tom is starting games early in his career in Green Bay.

Must follow position: Take your pick!

Joshua L Jones

There will be much to follow in the years following this draft. The Packers drafted linebacker Quay Walker and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt from Georgia; the Eagles drafted linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive lineman Jordan Davis from Georgia. Who got the better pair? The Packers also traded up aggressively in the second round to take Christian Watson. Six different receivers went later in the second round, including four (Tyquan Thornton, George Pickens, Alec Pierce and Skyy Moore) in the 50-54 range. Did the Packers pick the right receiver? It will be easy to compare what the Packers accomplished in the first two rounds with other teams across the NFL.

Biggest winner: Joe Barry

Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry

The Packers added two more first-round picks on defense and more competition at every level of the defense for Barry, who will go into the 2022 season with massive expectations for leading one of the NFL’s most talented defenses. The investment on the defensive side has been substantial. Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt give the Packers seven first-round picks on defense. Adrian Amos and Preston Smith were high-priority free-agent signings. De’Vondre Campbell and Rasul Douglas were signed to new deals. This defense is dripping with talent and playmakers. It’s Barry’s job to put all the pieces together and get the Packers into the top five for points allowed and help power a Super Bowl run. Brian Gutekunst has filled every hole on the defensive roster, and all three levels now look strong. If Walker and Wyatt are studs, and Kingsley Enagbare can provide something as a third rusher, the Packers defense should be one of the best in football in 2022 and beyond. This group is stacked with young talent. Barry should be positively giddy about the potential of his defense.

Biggest loser: Fringe roster types at WR

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

For the likes of Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree, the path to the 53-man roster just got significantly more complicated. After signing Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal, the Packers took three receivers in the draft, including two (Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs) in the first four rounds. If we assume Watson, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers are roster locks, and Watkins is probably likely to make the roster, there just aren’t many spots left to be won on the roster. Taylor and Winfree (and Rico Gafford and Chris Blair) will have to be excellent on special teams to have a shot at making the Week 1 53-man roster. The Packers needed to increase the competition and talent level at wide receiver, and the last three days accomplished the task.

Strategy breakdown: Tripling up at multiple positions

Nevada’s Romeo Doubs catches a touchdown pass in the first half against Utah State on Thursday.

Doubs

The Packers drafted three wide receivers and three offensive linemen, continuing a trend of Brian Gutekunst’s to use multiple picks at specific need positions in a single draft. After bypassing receiver in the first round, Gutekunst got Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure on Days 2 and 3. All three receivers visited Green Bay before the draft. Watson and Doubs add serious speed and vertical ability as receivers, checking off a need for Matt LaFleur’s offense after losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling. If all goes well, Watson and Doubs could be the future No. 1 and 2 receivers. The offensive line needed reinforcements after losing Billy Turner, Lucas Patrick and Dennis Kelly this offseason, Gutekunst took three on Days 2 and 3. Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom could compete to start at right guard or even right tackle right away as rookies. Rasheed Walker is a high-upside pick with the potential to be a future starter at tackle. By taking versatile players, the Packers successfully addressed the need for depth along the offensive line.

Overall assessment

It will take years to truly assess the draft class, but the immediate reaction here is that this could be Gutekunst’s best draft since taking over as Packers general manager in 2018. He got a potential Pro Bowl linebacker and defensive lineman, added starting-level talent to both the offensive and defensive lines, completely reloaded the competition level at receiver and possibly found late-round steals at edge rusher and offensive tackle. Every pre-draft need was addressed. Elite athletes were found. No one will ever replace Davante Adams, but the draft provided intriguing replacements for the rest of the offseason departures. The Packers are exiting this draft with a bigger, faster and more talented roster on both sides of the football. There isn’t an obvious weakness left on the defense, and offense added what could be foundational pieces at receiver and offensive line, the two biggest weaknesses entering the draft. Rich Bisaccia will be happy, too. He got two new return options (Watson, Doubs) and a couple of likely core special teamers, including hybrid safety/linebacker Tariq Carpenter. The best part of the class? The Packers got as many as seven future starters, and a handful should be immediate starters or contributors. A Super Bowl contender got better for 2022 and the roster should even more stable long-term.

