Breaking down the Oklahoma Sooners 2023 recruiting class by position

The Oklahoma Sooners have put together a really nice recruiting class through the early signing period of the 2023 cycle. We haven’t even made it to February’s national signing day, and Oklahoma’s sitting with the No. 5 class in 247Sports recruiting rankings.

They’ve added a four or five-star player at every position save for tight end, and even there, the Sooners added one of the best players in the state to Joe Jon Finley’s room.

It’s an incredible collection of athletic, fast, and versatile players that will, along with the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes, be the foundation of Oklahoma’s journey into the SEC.

Let’s break it down by position group.

Quarterback: A++

Signees: 1

[autotag]Jackson Arnold[/autotag] (5-Star)

One player doesn’t make a recruiting class, but Jackson Arnold is a big reason why this recruiting class is such a success. Committing early and staying true to his commitment to the Sooners after Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby arrived allowed the coaching staff to spend valuable time and resources working on other positions. They didn’t have to worry if their star quarterback prospect was going to flip, and they could count on him to help recruit as well.

That, along with what he can do on the football field made this signing all the more sweet. Instead of ending up like Oregon, who watched Dante Moore flip to UCLA or Baylor that saw Austin Novosad get poached by the Ducks, the Sooners never had to worry about their quarterback. Even after the year Jackson Arnold had, which saw him rise into the top 10 in the 247Sports consensus rankings, according to Brent Venables, “he never wavered.”

That’s invaluable.

Running Back

Signees: 2

[autotag]Daylan Smothers[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Kalib Hicks[/autotag] (3-Star)

DeMarco Murray is on a role over the last few years on the recruiting trail After adding Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in the 2022 class, Murray followed that up with Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks in 2023.

Story continues

Smothers is a threat to score from every area of the field because of his speed. Hicks runs with more power but is just as much a threat to break a big play.

Wide Receiver

Signees (2)

Jaquaize Pettaway (4-Star)

Keyon Brown (4-Star)

Wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington did a great job keeping Pettaway and Brown locked in after the resignation of Cale Gundy last summer. In doing so, the Sooners added some speed and size on the outside.

Pettaway is a legit deep threat with the speed to contribute in year one in Norman. Brown provides a 6-foot-2 frame that can win in all areas of the field as well.

Tight End

Signees: 1

Kade McIntyre

Though Kade McIntyre represents the only Sooners signee at tight end, he’s an athletic player that will make an impact during his time with the Sooners. One of the best players out of the state of Nebraska, McIntyre joins a room that includes Austin Stogner, Kaden Helms, and Jason Llewellyn. Though it’s unlikely he’ll contribute on offense in year one, his ability as a defender could get him on the field on all the special teams units early in his career.

Offensive Line

Signees: 4

[autotag]Cayden Green[/autotag], OL (4-Star)

[autotag]Joshua Bates[/autotag], C (4-Star)

[autotag]Logan Howland[/autotag], OT (3-Star)

[autotag]Heath Ozaeta[/autotag], OT (3-Star)

The Sooners added one of the highest rated offensive linemen of the Bill Bedenbaugh era in Cayden Green. The No. 80 player in the 247Sports consensus rankings, Green has a chance to contribute at both guard and tackle. Center Joshua Bates brings a mean streak with him from Durango, Col. and the Sooners added uber-athletic tackles Howland and Ozaeta to round out what is a really solid class for the Sooners.

Defensive Line

Signees: 5

[autotag]Adepoju Adebawore[/autotag], EDGE (5-Star)

[autotag]Derrick LeBlanc[/autotag], DL (4-Star)

[autotag]Ashton Sanders[/autotag], DL (3-Star)

[autotag]Taylor Wein[/autotag], EDGE (3-Star)

[autotag]Markus Strong[/autotag], DL (3-Star)

Though Oklahoma missed out on five-star defensive tackle and Texas A&M signees, the Sooners got the star power in Adebawore and LeBlanc. Two guys that could factor into the two-deep in 2023. The Sooners got a couple of guys that are long, athletic, and strong that will create problems for opposing offensive lines.

While those two will be a couple of the more anticipated players from the draft class to see the field, don’t sleep on Sanders, Wein, or Strong. They were relative unknowns coming into their senior seasons, but the late bloomers began to gain some traction this fall after putting up incredibly productive seasons.

Sanders and Wein are incredibly athletic players that with the Sooners developmental ability will outperform their star status.

Linebacker

Signees: 3

[autotag]Samuel Omosigho[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Lewis Carter[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Phil Picciotti[/autotag] (3-Star)

A year after signing four-star players Kobie McKinzie, Jaren Kanak, and Kip Lewis, the Oklahoma Sooners put together another great class of linebackers in Omosigho, Carter, and Picciotti. These are guys that can run and hit.

After watching the Sooners starting trio of Danny Stutsman, David Ugwoegbu, and DaShaun White play 90 or more snaps in some games, adding talented depth was key for the Sooners and they now have back-to-back linebacker classes that will contribute in a mighty way.

Defensive Back

Signees: 7

[autotag]Peyton Bowen[/autotag] (5-Star)

[autotag]Makari Vickers[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Jacobe Johnson[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Jasiah Wagoner[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Daeh McCullough[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Kendel Dolby[/autotag] (4-Star)

[autotag]Erik McCarty[/autotag] (3-Star)

The defensive backfield is the place the Oklahoma Sooners found the most success. They added six four and five-star players, including the No. 2 safety in the country, Peyton Bowen. Makari Vickers, Daeh McCullough, and Erik McCarty could also play safety for the Sooners while Jasiah Wagoner, Jacobe Johnson, and Kendel Dolby look like cornerbacks.

It was an area that needed to be addressed with the likelihood that Woodi Washington, C.J. Coldon, Key Lawrence, and possibly Billy Bowman could be gone after the 2023 season. The Sooners added some standout players in the defensive backfield, and the depth is going to be huge for them down the road.

[listicle id=77725]

[listicle id=77631]

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire