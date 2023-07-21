Breaking down Ohio State football targets’ scheduled commitment dates

We’re still more than a month away from the college football season and the chance to see YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes make another run at some special things. But in the high-stakes game of big-time college football recruiting, the calendar is a year-round one.

Especially this time of year when the latest cycle’s prospects are getting ready for their senior year of high school right after and during some of the official visits that can lay the groundwork for getting their recruitment out of the way. The thought is to get things done a few months before the early signing period in December to concentrate on the upcoming year.

Ohio State is building on an elite class right now, one currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country for 2024, but the Buckeyes are still trying to add a few more pieces to what’s already in the cupboard to finish it off.

There have been several OSU targets that have announced their commitment dates and we’re here to keep track of it all for you. Here’s what we know those still considering the Buckeyes that have set dates to let the world know where they will be playing their college football.

Edwin Spillman, Linebacker

Today at 2:30 pm ET #OhioState linebacker offer Edwin Spillman will be announcing his college choice. https://t.co/geo10sK8vY — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) July 21, 2023

What you need to know

Commitment Date | Friday, July 21

247Sports Composite Ranking | No. 28 linebacker, 337th overall

Teams in the Mix | Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee

Crystal Ball Prediction(s) | Tennessee (3)

Our Prediction | Tennesee

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Linebacker

Sunday is the day for priority linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa. https://t.co/gKPkvAR7HE — Jeremy Birmingham (@Birm) July 19, 2023

What you need to know

Commitment Date | Sunday, July 23

247Sports Composite Ranking | No. 8 linebacker, 102nd overall

Teams in the Mix | Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC

Crystal Ball Prediction(s) | None

Our Prediction | USC

Cai Bates, Cornerback

BREAKING: Four-Star CB Cai Bates tells me he will announce his College Decision on July 26th The 6’2 185 CB from Orlando, FL is ranked as a Top 95 Player in the ‘24 Class (No. 3 CB in FL) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/7NlIWnQmFk pic.twitter.com/DaOVZO7vq5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 18, 2023

What you need to know

Commitment Date | Wednesday, July 26

247Sports Composite Ranking | No. 4 defensive lineman, 22nd overall

Teams in the Mix | Alabama, Colorado, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M

Crystal Ball Prediction(s) | Ohio State (2)

Our Prediction | Tennessee

Aaron Scott, Cornerback

✞ Committed! #AllAmericanBowlGame Mann.. this what I’ve been waiting for, a dream of mine since ah kid! Orlando,Flordia🌴✈️ pic.twitter.com/jYe9dWl8tb — Aaron Scott JR (@AaronScottJr1) July 18, 2023

What you need to know

Commitment Date | Sunday, July 30

247Sports Composite Ranking | No. 5 cornerback, 34th overall

Teams in the Mix | Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon

Crystal Ball Prediction(s) | Ohio State (3)

Our Prediction | Ohio State

KJ Bolden, Safety

One program has made a major move with Five-Star Plus+ safety KJ Bolden ahead of his August 5 decision, according to @ChadSimmons_ 👀 The latest intel (On3+): https://t.co/3seGDKyHAC pic.twitter.com/AixC9BQPjx — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) July 13, 2023

What you need to know

Commitment Date | Tuesday, August 22

247Sports Composite Ranking | No. 1 safety, 7th overall

Teams in the Mix | Georgia, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn

Crystal Ball Prediction(s) | Georgia (4)

Our Prediction | Georgia

Eddrick Houston, Defensive Lineman

What you need to know

Commitment Date | Tuesday, August 22

247Sports Composite Ranking | No. 4 defensive lineman, 22nd overall

Teams in the Mix | Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, USC

Crystal Ball Prediction(s) | Ohio State (2)

Our Prediction | Ohio State

