Breaking down the NFL draft first round

Apr. 25—He's studied every mock draft. He even has his own. Before he gets ready to enjoy all 32 picks of the NFL draft's first round on Thursday night — and before trades affect the draft order — N-G sports staffer JOE VOZZELLI offers up his predictions for what will happen in Detroit, including where former Illini standout Johnny Newton is going (playing for a team in his home state?):

With the No. 1 pick, the Bears select ... quarterback Caleb Williams.

Why it fits: Chicago has never had a quarterback throw for 4,000 yards in a single season. Bet on the former Southern California quarterback Williams putting an end to that dubious mark in year one with the Bears. The 6-foot-1, 214-pound junior from Washington, D.C., threw for 10,082 yards with 93 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions in three seasons with the Trojans, completing nearly 67 percent of his passing attempts.

With the No. 2 pick, the Commanders select ... quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Why it fits: The debate here will be between Daniels and Drake Maye with first-year Washington coach Dan Quinn desperate for a solution at quarterback. The Commanders opt for this past season's Heisman Trophy winner. The real questions surrounding Daniels will be his build with the LSU star checking in at 6-4 but only 210 pounds. Still, there is no perfect NFL prospect.

With the No. 3 pick, the Patriots select ... quarterback Drake Maye.

Why it fits: New England moving on from Mac Jones means Trevor Lawrence is the only one of the top-five quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class playing for the team that selected them with Jones ironically enough the backup to Lawrence in Jacksonville. Maye is the pick here even if the Patriots are "willing" to listen to trade offers.

With the No. 4 pick, the Cardinals select ... wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Why it fits: Arizona has 11 draft picks, and has a roster with some really clear needs. A trade is a possibility. But will Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort really pass up on a talent like the former Ohio State standout? He really shouldn't. Kyler Murray's top-three returning options at wideout are Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Chris Moore. So, yeah.

With the No. 5 pick, the Vikings select ... quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Why it fits: We have a trade. Minnesota moves up six spots from No. 11 with the Los Angeles Chargers willing to move down (and add another first-round pick in the process, more on that later). Now in need of a potential franchise quarterback after Kirk Cousins exited for Atlanta in free agency, the Vikings make a big splash to land McCarthy and hope he can be a Cousins-like quarterback in the future (meant as a compliment in this instance).

With the No. 6 pick, the Giants select ... wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Why it fits: Could Nabers be WR1 in this year's class? An NFL executive told Jeff Howe of The Athletic this week choosing among Nabers, Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze is like picking your favorite ice cream flavor. According to Pro Football Focus, Nabers might be the best deep threat, ranking second in deep catches (24), fourth in deep yards (624) and fourth in missed tackles forced (24) in 2023 at LSU.

With the No. 7 pick, the Titans select ... offensive tackle Joe Alt.

Why it fits: This feels like a surefire pick with left tackle Tennessee's most obvious need entering Thursday night. Whether Will Levis is the long-term quarterback solution in Nashville, Tenn., is still in question, but getting some offensive line protection is a must.

With the No. 8 pick, the Falcons select ... defensive end Dallas Turner.

Why it fits: Atlanta has to go defense with this pick, right? That's the consensus after the Falcons have gone tight end, wide receiver and running back with top-10 picks in each of the past three drafts. Landing an edge rusher like the former Alabama star Turner would address what has been a near-annual concern for the Falcons.

With the No. 9 pick, the Bears select ... wide receiver Rome Odunze.

Why it fits: Look it's very possible Chicago trades down (and adds more draft capital) should Turner no longer be available and especially with Keenan Allen and DJ Moore already as their top wide receivers. But Allen is 31 and has played just 23 games the past two seasons. Odunze ticks a lot of boxes at 6-3 with 4.45 40-yard dash speed and would give the Bears — and new rookie quarterback Williams — another top-notch playmaking threat.

With the No. 10 pick, the Jets select ... tight end Brock Bowers.

Why it fits: That sound you heard was from a frustrated New York draft war room with Chicago stealing Odunze. But Bowers would be an intriguing possibility for now-40-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers with the ex-Georgia star pairing nicely with a veteran receiver in Mike Williams.

With the No. 11 pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select ... offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu.

Why it fits: Los Angles trades down and gets the second-best offensive lineman in this class with new coach Jim Harbaugh making running the ball and protecting quarterback Justin Herbert the No. 1 priority.

With the No. 12 pick, the Broncos select ... defensive end Jared Verse.

Why it fits: That Zach Wilson was traded to Denver on Monday in no way indicates Sean Payton and Co. wouldn't take a quarterback in the first round. But do they really love Michael Penix Jr. or Bo Nix here? ... Probably not. Verse is the best player available. So that's the direction the Broncos go.

With the No. 13 pick, the Raiders select ... quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Why it fits: There's a lot to like about Penix. But the "four season-ending injuries in four years" narrative has stuck with the soon-to-be 24-year old — his birthday is May 8. So much so that the Penix, who started his college career at Indiana before starring at Washington, penned an open letter to NFL GMs in The Players' Tribune on Monday. Will it work? Stay tuned.

With the No. 14 pick, the Saints select ... offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

Why it fits: Fuaga could easily be the third offensive tackle to hear his name called in the top-15 picks with the 6-6, 324-pound lineman from Oregon State expected to play at right tackle, the same position he held down with the Beavers. Although guard is also a possibility for the Tacoma, Wash., native.

With the No. 15 pick, the Colts select ... cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Why it fits: Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard has made a habit of drafting players with a diverse toolbox of skills. Mitchell fits the bill and would complete quite the meteoric rise as a non-Power Five player (holy Toledo) and the first corner off the board.

With the No. 16 pick, the Seahawks select ... offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

Why it fits: A lot of mocks have this as the pick. Why? Fautanu would reunite with Seattle offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb after Grubb was also his OC with Washington in college. Too obvious? Maybe.

With the No. 17 pick, the Jaguars select ... cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Why it fits: Arnold arrived in Tuscaloosa as a five-star safety only to play inside and outside corner for Nick Saban at Alabama. Arnold could give Jacksonville long-term stability at the position with Ronald Darby in his 30s and Tyson Campbell in a contract year in 2024.

With the No. 18 pick, the Bengals select ... defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

Why it fits: Murphy's standing as the top interior defensive lineman in the class would be a welcomed addition in Cincinnati. Even with the Bengals having a veteran defensive interior led by returner B.J. Hill and free-agent addition Sheldon Rankins.

With the No. 19 pick, the Los Angeles Rams select ... offensive tackle Tyler Guyton.

Why it fits: For the first time since 2016 — and the first time in the Sean McVay era as the Rams' coach — Los Angeles has a first-round pick. Yes, you read that correctly. And McVay uses it on an ... offensive lineman. Not the flashiest pick, but one that makes sense with quarterback Matthew Stafford now 36.

With the No. 20 pick, the Steelers select ... offensive lineman Graham Barton.

Why it fits: Pittsburgh could really use a center. Barton might be a bit of a reach this early in the first round but he's got legitimate five-position flexibility with the Steelers one of the most interesting teams after an offseason where they added not only Russell Wilson but Justin Fields as part of a complete makeover at QB.

With the No. 21 pick, the Dolphins select ... defensive tackle Johnny Newton.

Why it fits: Miami could really use some edge-rushing help, too. But the former Illini Newton, a consensus First Team All-American after tallying 8 1/2 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks last season as a junior, also fills a clear need for the Dolphins with the departures of two homegrown talents in Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis via free agency.

With the No. 22 pick, the Eagles select ... defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Why it fits: Philadelphia's secondary was atrocious last season. In the time it took me to write that the Eagles' defensive backs allowed another walk-in touchdown. DeJean's versatility as a safety and/or corner is too easy for Howie Roseman to pass on.

With the No. 23 pick, the Los Angeles Chargers select ... defensive end Laiatu Latu.

Why it fits: My proposed earlier trade in this mock draft would have the Chargers go twice in the first round with the Vikings dealing the No. 11 and No. 23 picks to Los Angeles to acquire the No. 5 pick. Latu would give Chargers' pass rush an influx of youth (13 sacks in 12 games at UCLA in 2023) given Joey Bosa's injury concerns (missed eight games in 2023) and Khalil Mack now 33 — and with a restructured contact — albeit coming off a career-high 17 sacks last season.

With the No. 24 pick, the Cowboys select ... wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Why it fits: Worthy wouldn't have to move far going from Austin, Texas, to Arlington, Texas. The speedster — he ran a record-breaking 4.21 40-yard dash at the combine — could be a crucial addition with looming contract situations surrounding quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb. Landing Worthy would help for a team seeking salary-cap flexibility.

With the No. 25 pick, the Packers select ... offensive tackle Amarius Mims.

Why it fits: Mims is a bit of a project after he made only eight total starts at Georgia. But at nearly 6-8 and 340 pounds, Brian Gutekunst will think upside with the Mims pick.

With the No. 26 pick, the Buccaneers select ... offensive tackle JC Latham.

Why it fits: Even after retaining many of the integral pieces that got Tampa Bay to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, the Bucs could still use some upgrades. Offensive line depth is one of those places.

With the No. 27 pick, the Cardinals select ... defensive end Chop Robinson.

Why it fits: Getting a wide receiver and pass rusher in the first round would be a good haul for second-year coach Jonathan Gannon , who made a name for himself in Philadelphia as the defensive coordinator when his unit racked up 70 sacks during the regular season (third most all time) in 2022. Robinson is a fast-twitch edge player.

With the No. 28 pick, the Bills select ... wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Why it fits: Mitchell showed his ability to play in the slot and on the outside but never had a 1,000-yard season during three years in college at Texas. Whether the 6-2, 205-pound wideout is a true No. 1 receiver is the question.

With the No. 29 pick, the Lions select ... defensive end Darius Robinson.

Why it fits: The move from tackle to edge rusher has seen Robinson's stock really rise with a career-high 8 1/2 sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a fifth-year senior with Missouri last season.

With the No. 30 pick, the Ravens select ... cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Why it fits: Baltimore is always in the market at corner. While there are injury concerns — McKinstry is coming off foot surgery — he could fall right into the Ravens' wheelhouse with good coverage skills (no penalties in 2023) and a strong pedigree (started as a true freshman for Saban's Crimson Tide).

With the No. 31 pick, the 49ers select ... wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

Why it fits: The fact Brandon Aiyuk might be traded on draft night amid an ongoing contract dispute makes Thomas the right choice here for the defending NFC champions after the 6-4 wideout put up big numbers (1,177 yards, 17 touchdowns) in 2023 while existing in Nabers' shadow at LSU.

With the No. 32 pick, the Chiefs select ... cornerback Nate Wiggins.

Why it fits: The rich get richer with Wiggins a potential top-20 talent out of Clemson falling into Kansas City's laps with the last pick in the first round. L'Jarius Sneed's departure means the Chiefs take a corner as they eye a fourth Super Bowl title in six years.