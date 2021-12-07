Breaking down the NFC West race between Cardinals, Rams

The Arizona Cardinals have big goals this season, but one is to win the NFC West. They cannot clinch the division this week, but a win over the Los Angeles Rams basically wraps things up.

With a two-game lead over Los Angeles with five games to go, the Cardinals host the Rams in Week 14 on Monday night.

It isn’t a must-win game, per se, but it is a critical potential win.

Let’s break down the race between the Cardinals and Rams over the final stretch of the season.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





What a Cardinals win over the Rams means

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As things stand right now, the Cardinals’ magic number to win the division is four. Over the final five games, any combination of four Cardinals wins and Rams losses will give Arizona the division crown.

However, if they beat the Rams, they will reduce that number to one.

They would improve to 11-2 and drop the Rams to 8-5. That reduces the magic number to two.

But because the Cardinals will then hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams for the season sweep (they beat them 37-20 on the road in Week 4), the magic number is reduced by one.

One more win would get the Cardinals to 12 and the Rams can only get to 12 by winning their final four games. And even if both are 12-5, the Cardinals win the division.

The Cardinals would have four games to win one, with the 1-10-1 Detroit Lions on the schedule in Week 15. If they take care of business against the Rams, they could have a division title before Christmas.

What happens if the Cardinals lose?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If the Cardinals lose to the Rams, all is not lost, but it complicates things.

They would still have a magic number of four with four games to go.

Arizona would face the Lions on the road, the Colts at home, the Cowboys on the road and the Seahawks at home to end the season.

The Rams, following their game against the Cardinals, will host the Seahawks, play the Vikings and Ravens on the road, then finish the regular season at home against the 49ers.

Story continues

Any combination of four Cardinals and wins and Rams losses would still give the Cardinals a division title.

The divisional record tiebreaker

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

When it comes to tiebreakers in division races, it can get complicated.

First, you look at head-to-head. Then you look at divisional record. Then you look at common opponents. Then you look at conference record.

A Rams win would take the head-to-head tiebreaker off the table.

The Cardinals are currently 4-0 in the division and the Rams are 1-2. A Rams win makes that 4-1 and 2-2. The best the Rams can do is match the Cardinals at 4-2 if they beat the Cardinals, Seahawks and 49ers, and the Cardinals lose to the Seahawks in Week 18.

If the Cardinals lose to the Rams and then beat Seattle, or the Rams lose either game to the 49ers or Seahawks, the Cardinals own the divisional tiebreaker, which would reduce the magic number by one.

Common opponents tiebreaker and conference record tiebreaker

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Things get complicated here.

The Cardinals and Rams will have 12 games against common opponents — four against the Seahawks and 49ers, four against the teams in the NFC North and four against the teams in the AFC South.

The Cardinals are currently 8-1 (the one loss is to the Packers) in those games with remaining matchups with the Lions, Colts and Seahawks.

The Rams are 6-3 against common opponents (losses to the 49ers, Titans and Packers) but still have the Seahawks, 49ers and Vikings on their schedule.

The Cardinals could go as bad as 8-4 in those games and the Rams could be 9-3. If the Cardinals lose to the Rams but beat the Lions, then the worst-case scenario is both teams ending up 9-3 in common opponents.

If the Cardinals lose to the Rams, beat the Lions but lose to the Colts and Seahawks, they would need to beat the Cowboys to finish 12-5 and be 9-3 in common opponents.

If the Rams beat the Cardinals and go 3-0 against the 49ers, Seahawks and Vikings but lose to the Ravens, they would be 12-5 as well and 9-3 in common opponents.

But if they tied in common opponents, the Rams would have the advantage in conference record. They would have finished 9-3 against the NFC and the Cardinals would be 8-4.

Bottom line

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals currently are 6-2 in the conference. The Rams are 5-3.

If the Rams win, they will tie the Cardinals at 6-3. Winning their three NFC games would improve them to 9-3. If the Cardinals

Bottom line -- how the Cardinals can win the NFC West

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Again, their magic number is four right now. Getting the number to zero means a division title. When it comes to reducing it, here is what different things are worth:

Beat the Rams: Magic number reduces by three (Cardinals get head-to-head tiebreaker).

In a loss to the Rams but winning both games against the Lions and Colts reduces the magic number by three (gives the Cardinals the common opponent tiebreaker).

A Rams loss to either 49ers or Seahawks: Magic number reduces by two (Cardinals get division tiebreaker). A loss to the other is another reduction of one.

A Cardinals win over the Seahawks in Week 18 reduces the magic number by two (Cardinals get division tiebreaker).

Any Cardinals win or Rams loss in general each reduces the number by one.

1

1