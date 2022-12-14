Breaking down the NFC East standings ahead of week 15

The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 48-22 win over New York on Sunday.

After two years of questionable on-field product, this four-team division is among the best in football right now, with three likely playoff teams if the season ended today.

Two of Philadelphia’s final four games will be against division opponents, with the Eagles facing the Cowboys and Giants in two of the final three contests.

Here’s a breakdown and notes on the NFC East standings entering Week 15.

1.Philadelphia Eagles 12-1 • 1st NFC East



Philadelphia Eagles Come To East Rutherford Nj To Face Their Division Rivals The New York Giants On December 11 2022

The Eagles clinched a playoff berth and now focus on securing the division.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

2.Dallas Cowboys 10-3 • 2nd NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas scored a touchdown in the final minute to secure an exciting comeback win.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

3. Washington Commanders 7-5-1 • 3rd NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On a bye last week, Washington went from out of the playoffs to the No. 6 seed thanks to losses by the Seahawks and Giants.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

4. New York Giants 7-5-1 • 4th NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants are 1-4-1 after getting off to a 6-1 start and Sunday’s matchup against the Commanders will now be a must-win for both teams.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

