Breaking down the NFC East standings after Eagles 17-16 win over Colts

The Eagles remain the current kings of the NFC East, holding a two-game advantage entering Week 12 after a comeback win over the Colts.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts went 18 of 25 passing for 190 yards, throwing for one score early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 13-10.

Hurts also led the team in rushing with 16 carries for 86 yards and a rushing touchdown to even the contest at 16-16 with 1:20 left.

With seven games left in the regular season, here’s an updated breakdown of the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles -- 9-1

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on an 8-yard touchdown run with 1:20 to play, and the Eagles overcame a ten-point deficit to rally for a 17-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Week 12 vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys -- 7-3

The Cowboys are the talk of the NFC after dismantling the Vikings at home, 40-3, in the CBS Sports late game.

Tony Pollard had two touchdown catches and a career-high 189 yards from scrimmage, and the Cowboys sacked Kirk Cousins a career-high seven times Sunday against Minnesota.

Week 12 vs. Giants

New York Giants -- 7-3

The Giants fell to 7-3 on the season after a home loss to the Lions. Detroit running back Jamaal Williams ran for a career-high three touchdowns in the 31-18 win.

Week 12 @ Cowboys

Washington Commanders -- 6-4

The Commanders are 6-5 and on the rise after a 23-10 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke was named the starter after he threw for 191 yards to improve to 4-1 in relief of Carson Wentz. Kendall Fuller returned an interception for a touchdown.

Week 12 vs. Falcons

