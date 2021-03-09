Breaking Down the NCAA Title Futures Market









With the NCAA Tournament a little over a week away, I decided to talk to one of the PointsBet traders about NCAA Tournament Title odds. I was not surprised to learn that Gonzaga, Michigan and Baylor are the teams seeing the most action. The Iowa Hawkeyes also have significant backing. Before heading to the window to place your NCAA Title futures wagers, see how things are breaking down.

Gonzaga Bulldogs, WCC, +230, (25-0 SU) ( 12-11-2 ATS) - The top-rated Bulldogs are seeing the most action in the futures market. Gonzaga may not play in the toughest conference, but they have a ton of quality wins this season. Victories over Kansas, West Virginia, Iowa and Virginia have the undefeated Bulldogs as the betting favorite to cut down the nets. The Bulldogs have a balanced attack led by future NBA player Corey Krispert, and freshman guard Jalen Suggs will likely be an NBA lottery pick this summer. Mark Few's teams have played deep into the NCAA Tournament in each of the last five seasons. Over a span of their last 10-games, Gonzaga has been at least a -11.5 favorite in each contest. Gonzaga has been the best team in college basketball all season long, and it just feels like it's their time. They will be my pick to win it all.

Michigan Wolverines, Big Ten, +440, (19-3 SU) (16-6 ATS) - The Michigan Wolverines are the best team in the Big Ten, which is the best conference in college basketball. Michigan's three losses have come against Michigan State, Illinois and Minnesota -- all against conference opponents. In recent weeks, the Wolverines have been a very popular bet to win the tournament. If your plan is to back Michigan to win the whole thing, you should act now, because these odds will become shorter. The Wolverines have six wins over top-25 opponents this season. Head Coach Juwan Howard's team is led by Hunter Dickinson, Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner. Michigan will be on the top line when the tournament begins. I expect the Wolverines to make a Final Four run this season but to ultimately fall short. Outside of being a legit title contender, the Wolverines are likely seeing a lot of action in the futures market because of legal sports betting in the state of Michigan.

Baylor Bears, Big 12, +320, (21-1 SU) (15-7 ATS) - Most NCAA basketball fans would tell you that Gonzaga is the best team in the nation. The rest of them will say it's the Baylor Bears. Baylor's lone loss on the season was a 13-point road defeat vs. the Kansas Jayhawks, but they rebounded with a three-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Baylor's best player is playmaking junior guard, Jared Butler. Butler runs the offense to the tune of 17 points and five assists per contest, and if Baylor cuts down the nets, Butler will likely be the tournament's Most Outstanding Player. I thought Baylor was a good bet to win it all last season, and this year I think they will fall just short.

Iowa Hawkeyes, Big Ten, +1600, (20-7 SU) (15-12 ATS) - When it comes to the Iowa Hawkeyes, it all starts with Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza. Garza leads Iowa in both points and rebounds while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. Iowa has seven losses on the season, but they closed the year going 7-1 straight up. During that span, they had wins over Rutgers, Ohio State and a pair of victories over Wisconsin. In December, Iowa suffered an 11-point loss to Gonzaga, but Garza went off for 30 points and 10 boards in that game. Garza's ability to take over a game makes Iowa a very good value bet at +1600. Just like Michigan, the Hawkeyes could be seeing an inflated handle because of legal sports betting in their home state.