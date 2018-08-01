Breaking down the National League contenders after a wild Trade Deadline

The 2018 MLB Trade Deadline has come and gone, and best teams in the National League got better.

2018 brought us one of the most active trade deadlines in recent years. You have to go back to the Manny Machado trade during the All-Star Game to find a true superstar being moved, but there were several impact players who changed teams in the last few weeks.

The Nats, to the surprise of many fans, sat out most of the moves made on July 31st. They did trade Brandon Kintzler to the Chicago Cubs, but that's not a move that's going to drastically influence their playoff odds.

GM Mike Rizzo maintains that the Nats are all-in on competing in 2018, so while they didn't act as buyers, they still would like to win big this year. It won't be easy, however, because there are 10 other teams who already have an edge on the Nats in the standings.

So, with the Nats staying pat at the deadline, and every other National League contender making moves to improve their rosters, let's take a look around the Senior Circuit and reset the playoff picture as we enter August. Where do the Nationals find themselves compared to the rest of the NL?

Teams listed in order of record

Chicago Cubs (61-45, 1st in NL Central)

I actually really liked the addition of Cole Hamels for the Central-leading Cubs, as he shores up a pitching staff that has struggled to really differentiate itself. No, Hamels isn't the World Series MVP ace he was a decade ago, but his numbers outside of the hitter's haven that is Texas have actually been pretty terrific, and they didn't give up much of consequence.

Hamels isn't the best player to move at the deadline, but this is probably my favorite move made by any contender. The Cubs went into the deadline as one of the two favorites in the NL, and they got better.

Milwaukee Brewers (62-47, 2nd in NL Central)

The Brewers were active this month, I'll give them that. I'm not entirely sure what they were thinking in adding Mike Moustakas AND Jonathan Schoop to a team that already employed Travis Shaw, but I know I sure want to watch what happens. Shaw at second base? Schoop at third? Good luck, pitchers.

The interesting thing is they've found most of their success this season thanks to defense and pitching, yet now they are going all in on a beer league softball lineup. I would have preferred they add a starting pitcher, but Joakim Soria helps the bullpen at least. This team is still highly likely to make the postseason, and probably are the favorites to host the NL Wild Card Game.

Los Angeles Dodgers (59-48, 1st in NL West)

The Dodgers have to be considered not only one of the biggest winners of the 2018 MLB Trade Deadline, but also now one of the two biggest favorites in the National League.

Their deadline fun started at the All-Star Game, as they acquired star shortstop Manny Machado, who will serve as the greatest injury replacement of all time for Corey Seager, who is out for the season.

They didn't stop there, though, as in addition to the best player moved at the deadline, they also added Brian Dozier, who is the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball and is a notorious second-half star. Their infield now looks like maybe the best in baseball, and they've cemented themselves at the top of the NL West.

Philadelphia Phillies (58-48, 1st in NL East)

The Phillies did pretty well at the deadline, though they did not add any true stars. They did, however, shore up their catching position with the addition of Wilson Ramos, who, when healthy, is one of the best-hitting catchers in the game. They also added the versatile Asdrubal Cabrera, who helps the infield, and also acquired a lefty for their bullpen in Aaron Loup.

This team is still a tier or two behind the behemoths of the National League, but they got better this month and should be considered legitimate contenders for the NL East title.

Arizona Diamondbacks (59-49, 2nd in NL West)

The Dodgers may be the clear favorites out west, but the Diamondbacks aren't just going to roll over. They couldn't match Los Angeles' package for Manny Machado, which was no doubt a blow, but they did manage to find a nice consolation prize in Eduardo Escobar.

They also strengthened the bullpen when they added Brad Ziegler and Jake Diekman, plus Matt Andriese is a quality addition to the pitching staff. None of these guys should be considered true difference makers, but all four will contribute down the stretch run.

The Diamondbacks should be thought of as one of the favorites for an NL Wild Card spot, and could still find themselves challenging for the division if the Dodgers don't completely take off.

Atlanta Braves (56-47, 2nd in NL East)

The Braves got away with grand larceny when they pried Kevin Gausman away from the black hole that is Baltimore's pitcher development system. This has Jake Arrieta 2.0 written all over it. And, to make matters worse for Orioles fans, the Braves didn't even have to dip into their considerable minor league depth to make the trade.

That said, Gausman isn't consistent enough to be an ace yet, though the talent is apparent. Adam Duvall can still be a decent source of power, and they certainly added volume to the bullpen in Brad Brach and Jonny Venters, both of whom have potential to be pretty good.

Just like the Phillies, I think the Braves got better, even if they didn't add a star. The trades are enough to legitimize themselves as contenders in the east, which is all they could have hoped for without giving up a top prospect.

Colorado Rockies (57-48, 3rd in NL West)

The Rockies.. acquired Seung-Hwan Oh? There were lots of rumors that they were in on starting pitchers, but nothing materialized. Their record to this point in the season is impressive, and they could easily prove me wrong here, but I still see them on the outside looking in of the postseason.

Pittsburgh Pirates (56-52, 3rd in NL Central)

The Pirates just keep winning, as they've gone 16-4 in their last 20 games, and while no one actually believes in them as postseason contenders, the fact remains they keep winning.

They definitely improved at the deadline, as they acquired Chris Archer, who has been rumored as a major trade deadline target for years. Archer's team-friendly deal makes him extra appealing, but while the Pirates are only a few games back of the second NL Wild Card spot, they just don't have the talent of the teams ahead of them.

St. Louis Cardinals (54-52, 4th in NL Central)

The Cardinals can basically consider themselves out of the playoff race, though unlike the Nats they at least have a record above-.500. They didn't go full firesale mode, but they did jettison Tommy Pham to Tampa without getting much back. I'd expect them to stick around .500, but they needed to make some big moves to actually compete, and they (smartly) elected not to.

San Francisco Giants (55-54, 4th in NL West)

The Giants mistakenly went in on 2018, and they find themselves sitting just one game above-.500. They were never really going to compete, and their lack of activity at the deadline certainly didn't change that.