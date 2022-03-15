Breaking down Mo Alie-Cox’s new contract with the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts and tight end Mo Alie-Cox agreed to a three-year deal on Monday as the legal tampering period began.

We know that the contract is worth up to $17.55 million but now we know the structure of the contract and how it impacts the salary cap for the Colts over the life of the deal.

According to Over The Cap, Alie-Cox will have a $1.2 million base salary (fully guaranteed), a $4.6 million guaranteed roster bonus that triggers on the fifth day of the 2022 league year (March 20) and $510,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

All of that leads to a 2022 cap hit of $6.32 million, which will be the highest cap hit for the duration of the contract.

In 2023, Alie-Cox has a base salary of $4.8 million and $510,000 in per-game bonuses. In terms of guaranteed money, $2.39 million of his base is guaranteed. That is the last of the guaranteed money for his contract.

In 2024, Alie-Cox has a base salary of $5.41 million with $510,000 in per-game bonuses. If the Colts wanted to get out of the contract without any dead money, they could do so following the 2023 season.

(Courtesy of Over The Cap)

Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star also reported that Alie-Cox has a $250,000 receptions incentive in each year of the contract. It isn’t clear how many receptions will trigger those incentives in each season.

The Colts are still likely to add to the tight end room either through free agency or via the draft as a complement to Alie-Cox and 2021 fourth-round pick Kylen Granson.

