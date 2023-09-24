Breaking down Mississippi State football's 37-30 loss against South Carolina
Mississippi State football lost 37-30 at South Carolina on Saturday. Our MSU beat writer Stefan Krajisnik breaks down the matchup.
Mississippi State football lost 37-30 at South Carolina on Saturday. Our MSU beat writer Stefan Krajisnik breaks down the matchup.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Saturday's lightweight showdown carried significant stakes. But after an exciting first round that Fiziev won on all three cards, it came to a premature and disappointing ending.
Chip Trayanum got into the end zone as the clock expired.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had something to get off his chest.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.
Stick with us through this entire epic day of college football action.
"Big Bang" Zhang put Joyce to sleep for a shot at Oleksandr Usyk.
Haley Van Voorhis, a safety, notched a quarterback hurry in her first snap.
Jalen Milroe threw for 225 yards and had just four incompletions.
Deion Sanders and Colorado were brought back to reality by Oregon. And it wasn’t pretty.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
Florida State found a way to pull out a gutsy 31-24 win in overtime to post its first win over Clemson since 2014 and remain undefeated.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Twins have clinched the AL Central, and the Brewers secured a postseason berth, joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays.
After two days of competition, the Solheim Cup will come down to Sunday's singles matches.
Apparently, it all came down to whether Williams had a closed or opened fist.
Cannabis and alcohol could eventually become the same in the eyes of the NCAA.
No player has hit more homers and stolen more bases in a season than Ronald Acuña Jr. has this year.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers a full-scale breakdown of the Week 3 NFL action ahead.