Breaking down Michigan's potential College Football Playoff semifinal opponents

Now that Michigan football has won the Big Ten championship with a 42-3 win over Iowa on Saturday, the next step for the Wolverines, undoubtedly, is the College Football Playoff

The college football world entered "Championship Saturday" with the cloud of chaos hovering various spots around the country: Arlington, Cincinnati, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. An upset in any of those locations could trigger chaos that would reverberate to places like South Bend, Waco, and even Columbus.

Did we get any of that? Aside from Baylor's upset over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 title game, Saturday's drama was lacking...much like the potency of an Iowa Hawkeyes offense.

We're now down to the four schools that entered the day in the best position to reach the CFP: Alabama, Georgia, Cincinnati, and Michigan. The only difference is there will likely be some reshuffling of the rankings following the Alabama victory over Georgia in the SEC title game.

So, who could Michigan potentially play in the CFP Semifinals on Dec. 31?

Ok, so lets just get this one out of the way. The chances of the Bearcats and Wolverines meeting in either the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl is very unlikely. If those two were to meet, it would mean that the other semifinal would be Georgia vs. Alabama...who will have just played each other weeks before. The Committee has traditionally stayed away from rematches if they can avoid them. Now, the fun part — and perhaps the most entertaining thing — the committee could do is put Alabama and Georgia in a semifinal to keep us from an all-SEC CFP title game.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the victory in the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Houston Cougars, 35-20.

Since it most likely won't happen, we just have to roll with the fantasy booking of a Michigan-Cincinnati CFP semifinals.

A Cincinnati-Michigan game would perhaps be a Michigan-Ohio State "proxy war" that puts former Buckeye Luke Fickell up against Jim Harbaugh, the ultimate "Michigan Man". The "Group of 5" team to finally make the playoff vs. a "blue blood" program with a spot in the CFP title game on the line. The more I think about it, the more I want to see this. However, the chances are slim and reality trumps all. Perhaps we get it in the CFP title game.

Story continues

Chances of matchup happening: 5% chance

A-Hamm's line: Cincinnati (-2.5)

Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1)

Stop me if you've heard this, the Alabama Crimson Tide are in the CFP.

It may be annoying to some, but to fans of the Crimson Tide it's become a holiday tradition. The Alabama victory over Georgia in the SEC title game has now sparked a debate on who will be No. 1 when the rankings come out Sunday afternoon. Is it Michigan, who was ranked No. 2 in the latest CFP rankings that come out last Tuesday? Or is it Alabama who put up 41 points on the top-ranked team in the country.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Where Alabama and Michigan are ranked will tell the story of what the semifinals will most likely be.

If I were in charge of the CFP rankings, this is how I would do it:

Alabama Michigan Georgia Cincinnati

So, based on my ranking it would mean the chances are slim for a Alabama and Michigan to meet. There is a situation where the committee could slide Cincinnati up to the No. 1 spot based on being the lone unbeaten in the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). IF that were the case, you could rank Michigan and Alabama at 2-3, depending on whatever order you wanted since Georgia is the only playoff team without a conference title.

Chances are slim, but this is college football, where little makes sense on the biggest stages of the sport.

Chances of matchup happening: 15% chance

A-Hamm's line: Alabama (-8.5)

Georgia Bulldogs (12-1)

Perhaps the best team for an entire regular season, Georgia stumbled in the SEC title game with a resounding loss to Alabama. Regardless of the result, Georgia was always going to be playoff-bound, it was only a matter of where they would be ranked.

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) catches a long pass against Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

With their loss to Alabama, they are firmly in the No. 3 spot behind Alabama and Michigan, most likely.

Whether it be in the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl, you are probably going to see Michigan and Georgia hook up for a spot in the CFP title game. While Georgia is a likely heavy favorite, the best matchup will be with the dueling helmets. The iconic "winged-helmet" against the red and black "G", it's pleasing to the eye of all college football purists.

Chances of matchup happening: 80% chance

A-Hamm's line: Georgia (-11)

Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Football: Breaking down the potential CFP semifinal opponents