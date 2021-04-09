Breaking down Michael Conforto's controversial Mets walk-off hit by pitch

Reuters

Michael Conforto drew a hit by pitch with the bases loaded Thursday afternoon to cap a two-run ninth inning comeback by the New York Mets, who won their home opener by edging the Miami Marlins 3-2. Plate umpire Ron Kulpa later admitted that he erred in his call that gave the Mets the walk-off victory. In the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 2-2, Kulpa began to call Conforto out on strikes but instead awarded him first base after ruling the ball grazed Conforto's arm on a pitch from the Marlins' Anthony Bass.