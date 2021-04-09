Breaking down Michael Conforto's controversial Mets walk-off hit by pitch
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto was the walk-off hero after taking a pitch off the elbow to defeat the Marlins. However, after seeing replay show Conforto possibly leaning in to the pitch, it brought about a lot of controversy after the game. The guys break down what they saw and what should happen moving forward if this should ever happen again.