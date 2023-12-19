Breaking down LSU transfer QB addition AJ Swann

LSU added to its quarterback room on Monday, picking up a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann.

The addition wasn’t a surprise. It had been known LSU was in the market for a QB with some experience and several years of eligibility remaining.

Swann fits that bill. The rising junior appeared in 15 games in two seasons at Vanderbilt but has two years of eligibility left and potentially more if he redshirts in 2024.

Garrett Nussmeier is expected to be LSU’s starter in 2024. But Swann is a guy who can push him and adds insurance should Nussmeier get hurt.

Before adding Swann, LSU lacked a backup QB with any meaningful experience. That makes this a critical pickup.

BREAKING: Former Vanderbilt QB AJ Swann has Committed to LSU, he tells @on3sports The 6’3 225 QB totaled over 2,700 yards & 22 TDs in his 2 years at Vanderbilt “Coach Kelly is chasing the Natty and I want to be a part of the reason we win it! Geaux Tigers!”… pic.twitter.com/XmJKva1opY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2023

Let’s take a look at what LSU’s getting in its newest QB.

Swann has SEC experience

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

As a true freshman in 2022, Swann made six starts. He followed that up with six more this fall. He’s already thrown nearly 400 passes at this level. He’s seen opponents like Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee.

He’s still young, but he’s no stranger to SEC defenses. He’s nearly seen it all at this point. That should come in handy as he continues to develop at LSU and as he serves Nussmeier as the starter in 2024.

In his career, Swann’s completed 56.3% of his passes for 2,731 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Swann showed some promise down the field

The Tennessean

Perhaps the trait that caught LSU’s eye was Swann’s downfield passing ability.

Swann wasn’t elite or anywhere close to Jayden Daniels in this department, but no quarterback in the country was.

He wasn’t afraid to let it fly, with 18.9% of his attempts going 20+ air yards. That was the second-highest in the SEC. Swann completed 43.2% of those passes (sixth in the SEC) for 14.7 yards per attempt (fifth in the SEC).

I’m starting to believe that @CoachJoeSloan might be one of the best when it comes to evaluating talent, developing, & recruiting. AJ Swann actually is no slouch. He throws with great touch, good decisions, and is sneaky athletic in the pocket. #LSU pic.twitter.com/skKKtU1a8X — Harold Hei5man (@GeauxLSUH) December 16, 2023

LSU’s downfield passing attack was strong this year and could be again with gunslinger Nussmeier taking over. Swann could help continue that trend.

Swann as a recruit

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s how the recruiting services ranked Swann out of high school.

On3: 34th QB (3-stars)

247Sports: 22nd QB (3-stars)

ESPN: 31st QB (3-stars)

Rivals: 18th QB (4-stars)

While Rivals was the highest on Swann, giving him four-stars, he wasn’t necessarily a blue-chip recruit.

The 247Sports high school scouting report described Swann as “a touch passer with a quicker release and above average pocket presence.”

Swann remains a project

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

While there’s a lot to like here, the bottom line is Swann remains a project for LSU QB coach Joe Sloan and OC Mike Denbrock.

Even in a clean pocket, Swann had the worst completion percentage in the SEC this year. He was last in the conference in ESPN’s QBR and second to last in PFF grade. There’s work to be done here.

The good news is that Sloan has proven himself to be one of the top QB developers in the country after the leap Daniels made this fall.

Putting Swann around some better talent and one of the best offensive coaching staffs in the country could go a long way.

