Breaking down LSU’s latest commit in DL De’Myrion Johnson

LSU added its 16th commitment for the 2024 recruiting class earlier this week with New Iberia (La.) Westgate defensive lineman De'Myrion Johnson.

Johnson gives coach Brian Kelly another in-state commitment — his 10th total — for the 2024 class. He ranks as a three-star prospect according to most recruiting services, but ESPN has him as a four-star and the No. 205 player in the country.

On3’s industry rankings have him at No. 519, while 247Sports’ composite rankings have him at No. 447.

Johnson is 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds already. He’s a nice first pickup for LSU defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, who was hired away from South Carolina this offseason to replace the outgoing Jamar Cain.

LSU’s 2024 class now ranks fifth nationally according to 247Sports and 11th per On3.

