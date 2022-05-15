Breaking down LSU’s Football Power Index rankings since 2005

It’s been a fantastic millennium when it comes to LSU football.

The Tigers won just one national title in their first 107 years of existence, but since the year 2000, they have claimed three, all under different head coaches.

The program reached its zenith during the 2019 season when it won the national championship as part of a 15-0 run that included a Heisman Trophy and one of the best single-seasons for a quarterback in college football history from Joe Burrow.

But the last two seasons have been major disappointments, leading to the worst finishes in recent memory. LSU opted for a change by dismissing the title-winning coach, Ed Orgeron. In comes one of the most accomplished coaches in college football in Brian Kelly as a new era begins in Baton Rouge this fall.

ESPN recently published its preseason Football Power Index (FPI), which measures team strength based on 20,000 simulations. Here’s where the Tigers stand heading into 2022.

FPI: 13.9

Overall Ranking: No. 11

SEC Ranking: No. 4

LSU Wire breaks down the Tigers’ final FPI in every season since 2005, the first year from which that data is available. That was also the first season under former coach Les Miles.

2005: 11-2

FPI: 18.2

Overall Ranking: No. 6

SEC Ranking: No. 1

Bowl Game: 40-3 win vs. Miami in the Peach Bowl

2006: 11-2

FPI: 22.5

Overall Ranking: No. 3

SEC Ranking: No. 1

Bowl Game: 41-14 win vs. Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl

2007: 12-2

FPI: 22.7

Overall Ranking: No. 3

SEC Ranking: No. 1

Bowl Game: 38-24 win vs. Ohio State in the BCS National Championship

2008: 8-5

FPI: 11.7

Overall Ranking: No. 22

SEC Ranking: No. 5

Bowl Game: 38-3 win vs. Georgia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl

2009: 9-4

FPI: 15.3

Overall Ranking: No. 12

SEC Ranking: No. 3

Bowl Game: 19-17 loss to Penn State in the Capital One Bowl

2010: 11-2

FPI: 16.8

Overall Ranking: No. 14

SEC Ranking: No. 4

Bowl Game: 41-24 win vs. Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl

2011: 13-1

FPI: 29.7

Overall Ranking: No. 2

SEC Ranking: No. 2

Bowl Game: 21-0 loss to Alabama in the BCS National Championship

2012: 10-3

FPI: 19.3

Overall Ranking: No. 10

SEC Ranking: No. 4

Bowl Game: 25-24 loss to Clemson in the Chick-fil-A Bowl

2013: 10-3

FPI: 19.4

Overall Ranking: No. 15

SEC Ranking: No. 5

Bowl Game: 21-14 win vs. Iowa in the Outback Bowl

2014: 8-5

FPI: 19.0

Overall Ranking: No. 15

SEC Ranking: No. 6

Bowl Game: 31-28 loss to Notre Dame in the Music City Bowl

2015: 9-3

FPI: 20.6

Overall Ranking: No. 8

SEC Ranking: No. 3

Bowl Game: 56-27 win vs. Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl

2016: 8-4

FPI: 22.9

Overall Ranking: No. 6

SEC Ranking: No. 2

Bowl Game: 29-9 win vs. Louisville in the Citrus Bowl

2017: 9-4

FPI: 13.9

Overall Ranking: No. 14

SEC Ranking: No. 4

Bowl Game: 21-17 loss to Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl

2018: 10-3

FPI: 14.9

Overall Ranking: No. 17

SEC Ranking: No. 8

Bowl Game: 40-32 win vs. UCF in the Fiesta Bowl

2019: 15-0

FPI: 30.3

Overall Ranking: No. 3

SEC Ranking: No. 1

Bowl Game: 42-25 win vs. Clemson in the CFP National Championship

2020: 5-5

FPI: 9.2

Overall Ranking: No. 28

SEC Ranking: No. 6

Bowl Game: None (self-imposed bowl ban)

2021: 6-7

FPI: 5.8

Overall Ranking: No. 42

SEC Ranking: No. 11

Bowl Game: 42-20 loss to Kansas State in the Texas Bowl

