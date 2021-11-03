Breaking down longest plays of Week 8 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down longest plays of Week 8. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down longest plays of Week 8. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bears continue to slide in the power rankings after three straight losses.
Before his injury, Wilson was throwing the ball at a very high level.
During league meetings last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asserted the NFL would not release materials gathered by attorney Beth Wilkinson in the Washington Football Team sexual harassment investigation, explaining the league assured witness confidentiality and wanted to “protect those who came forward.” But Goodell’s position has faced challenges from, among others, those who […]
They haven't had a first-round draft pick since 2016 and currently have none until 2023. Whatever. This is about winning a Super Bowl, this season.
The Seahawks QB appears to be ahead of schedule in his recovery from a finger injury.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is out for Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
"This is pathetic and disgusting," one Atlanta supporter wrote after the team's victory.
The highly anticipated first matchup between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes will not take place, as Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sundays game against the Chiefs due to his unvaccinated status, according to a report.
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb says he was choked by Vikings safety Harrison Smith after a tackle on Sunday night, and the video appears to back Lamb up. After Smith brought Lamb down at the sideline, Smith’s right arm was on the side of Lamb’s neck, while Smith used his left hand to grab Lamb [more]
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't addressed the matter head on, but it's clear the Browns wide receiver is none too pleased with Baker Mayfield.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, per the NFL Network.
Former Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval added another World Series ring to his mantle after the Braves' win over the Astros on Tuesday night.
Joe Buck did nothing wrong here.
The NFL's trade deadline passed with more fanfare than actual action, but there's still a significant fallout for several teams and key players.
The Green Bay Packers reportedly released Jaylon Smith after just four games with the team.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin addressed the Melvin Ingram trade on Tuesday.
Why didn't the Packers make a deal before the trade deadline? Let's discuss.
The Eagles were reportedly shopping Fletcher Cox to interested teams before the NFL trade deadline, but a possible deal didn't make it all the way. By Adam Hermann
NFL expert picks and predictions for Week 9 from College Football News, highlighted by Green Bay at Kansas City, Tennessee at Rams, and Cleveland at Cincinnati.