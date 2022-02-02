Breaking down longest plays of Championship Sunday 'GMFB'
The "Good Morning Football" crew breaks down longest plays of Championship Sunday. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Retired New York Giants LB Carl Banks believes Lawrence Taylor is the greatest all-around player in NFL history, not Tom Brady.
We've got feet on the ground in Mobile. Here's @MaddyHudak_94's practice notebook from Day 1 at the Senior Bowl:
Long before Tom Brady called it quits, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers began contemplating a future without the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Brady announced his retirement Tuesday, ending an unparalleled career that began with a two-decade stint with the New England Patriots followed by two seasons with the Bucs, who went from missing the playoffs 12 consecutive years before his arrival to winning the NFL title in his first season in a new uniform. The decision was not a surprise to general manager Jason Licht and coach Bruce Arians, who assembled an all-star roster around Brady with an understanding that it would be difficult to keep an ultra-talented lineup together for 2022 — with or without the 44-year-old quarterback.
Heading into the season, oddsmakers thought the Cincinnati Bengals were on par with the New York Jets.
According to our Ted Johnson, Patriots owner Robert Kraft was incensed that Tom Brady failed to mention New England in his initial NFL retirement announcement Tuesday morning.
NFL teams are still kicking themselves for passing over Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleges Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in order to ensure the team would wind up with the first overall pick and former Browns coach Hue Jackson made similar allegations in response to Flores’ lawsuit going public on Tuesday. Jackson responded to a [more]
Eagles legend and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles has a peculiarly strong connection to Tom Brady's career, and his final message to the GOAT was worth the wait. By Adam Hermann
This is too good. Nicely done, Jets.
If Jim Harbaugh takes the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, here are 5 candidates Michigan should consider if it really is a big deal
The former head coach was clearly upset.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, by virtue of the fact that he’s interviewing for an NFL job on national signing day, clearly wants to coach the Minnesota Vikings. But do the Vikings want him? Per a league source, Harbaugh has no yet been offered the job. He believes, we’re told, that he needs to win the [more]
He claims this was an instance of being interviewed to fulfill the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to consider ethnically diverse candidates for jobs.
When it comes to discussing Tom Brady's official retirement, few in the professional golf space can offer the perspective that Jordan Spieth can.
Bill Belichick hasn't been accused of racism. But his text messages are at the center of a lawsuit.
The first rule of Tank Club is don’t talk about Tank Club. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly did, and it could actually take him down as an NFL owner. The landmark lawsuit filed Tuesday by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores contains an accusation that Ross’s desire to tank in 2019 became sufficiently great to prompt [more]
The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams reserved spots in Super Bowl 56, held at SoFi Stadium in California, with victories in their respective conference championship games Sunday.
"I don't know if I can be in the conversation with this guy yet. But I'm gonna work really hard to try," Joe Burrow replied to praise from Tom Brady.
Tom Brady was reportedly involved in an alleged tampering scandal with the Miami Dolphins.
Joe Schoen has some tough decisions to make this offseason to create cap room. Here's who he could target to do so: