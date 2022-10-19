Breaking down the Lions unofficial depth chart for Week 7 vs. Dallas

Detroit Lions football is back in action in Week 7. The Lions return from the bye week in preparation for Sunday’s trip to Dallas to face the 4-2 Cowboys.

Detroit’s depth chart looks a little different than before the bye week. The most noticeable difference is the utter absence of a kicker on the active roster. The Lions have two practice squad kickers, Sam Ficken and Michael Badgley, with Badgley listed above Ficken on the depth chart. That will get sorted out during the practice sessions this week.

Three rookies project to start on defense: DE Aidan Hutchinson, LB Malcolm Rodriguez and S Kerby Joseph. Undrafted Demetrius Taylor is listed ahead of Benito Jones at reserve DT, too.

One key change on offense comes at right guard, where Logan Stenberg sits on the third line. Stenberg started in Week 5 but played poorly and was benched. Relative newcomer Kayode Awosika is now behind Evan Brown as the top reserve RG, though the interior substitutions are largely fungible. Dan Skipper is listed as the top reserve left guard, not tackle, which keeps with how the season has played out.

The unofficial depth chart, as compiled and distributed by the Lions’ PR department:

The chart does not reflect two defensive players who could return from the reserve/PUP list this week, CB Jerry Jacobs and DL Josh Paschal.

