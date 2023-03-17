Breaking down the Lions free agency contract details

It’s been a busy week for the Detroit Lions in free agency. GM Brad Holmes and the Lions have brought in some outside free agents, as well as re-signing several of their own.

Here’s a quick look at the reported contracts for the Lions free agents, as listed by either Over The Cap, Spotrac or the NFLPA.

RB David Montgomery

The former Bears RB heads to Detroit on a free agent deal worth $18 million over three seasons. He picked up a $4.5 million signing bonus and a total of $8.75 million in guarantees.

The Lions tacked on a void year for 2026 to help amortize the bonus in a more cap-friendly way for 2023. Montgomery will earn a fully guaranteed $1.25 million salary this season. In 2024, $3 million of his $5.25 million base salary is also guaranteed. Montgomery also has a roster bonus each year of up to $500,000.

LB Alex Anzalone

Anzalone returns to Detroit for three more seasons with a pretty nice pay raise.

His new deal is for $18.75 million over three seasons, plus a void year in 2026 to help spread out the salary cap hit. Anzalone gets a $4.8 million signing bonus. He carries a base salary of $1.2 million in 2023 which escalates to $6 million in both 2024 and 2025. There are roster bonuses of up to $100,000 each season, too.

Anzalone’s cap hit in 2023 is just $2.5 million.

DL John Cominsky

Cominsky re-signed with the Lions for two years at a total of $8.5 million. He snagged a $2.4 million signing bonus.

His base salary of $1.1 million in 2023 is fully guaranteed, while the $5 million salary in 2024 has no guaranteed monies. Cominsky has a cap hit of $2.3 million in 2023 that rockets up to $6.2 million in 2024, though there is room for a restructure or extension if Cominsky continues to prove a valuable asset.

CB Cameron Sutton

The new cornerback comes over from Pittsburgh on a complicated three-year, $33 million contract.

Sutton cashed in a $10.9 million signing bonus. The Lions helped spread that cap hit out by adding two void years at the back end of the contract.

Story continues

His $1.1 million base salary in 2023 is fully guaranteed, and Sutton also has $9 million in guarantees on a 2024 base salary of $10.5 million. The remaining $1.5 million gets guaranteed on the third day of the 2024 league year, too.

Sutton’s cap hit in 2023 is $2.8 million.

DT Isaiah Buggs

Buggs comes back to Detroit for a two-year deal worth $3.15 million. There is a $1 million signing bonus that elevates Buggs’ cap hit in 2023 to $1.7 million and $2.8 million in 2024. There are workout bonuses in both seasons worth $100,000, as well as roster bonuses worth up to $150,000 in 2024.

Buggs will earn a base salary of $1.1 million in 2023, fully guaranteed.

OL Graham Glasgow

Glasgow agreed to return to Detroit on a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. We don’t yet have the exact breakdown. Stay tuned…

CB Emmanuel Moseley

The former 49ers CB joins the Lions on a one-year deal worth $6 million. Full details of any signing bonus or guarantees are not yet available.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire