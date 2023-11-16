Breaking down the latest findings from USA TODAY Sports' college coaches compensation project
USA TODAY Sports' Lindsay Schnell breaks down which FBS assistant/strength and conditioning coaches make the most money in 2023.
USA TODAY Sports' Lindsay Schnell breaks down which FBS assistant/strength and conditioning coaches make the most money in 2023.
The vibes are good in Vegas, with the Raiders 2-0 after Josh McDaniels' firing. The Dolphins, though, figure to pose a much tougher challenge than the two New York teams did.
DeJean could be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft if he declares.
The Panthers went 1-2 with offensive coordinator Thomas Brown calling the plays.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
Everything you need to know about streaming the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in 2023.
The Browns are turning back to a rookie for this week's start.
U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Emma Hayes will be the USWNT’s next coach — but not until May.
The Jets say they'd welcome Aaron Rodgers back this season.
Draymond Green received his 18th career ejection on Tuesday. Only one player in NBA history has more.
U.S. Soccer confirmed Tuesday that Hayes, the longtime boss at Chelsea, will become “the highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world” when she takes charge of the USWNT in May.
The investigation remains ongoing and there was no update on Tuesday.
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
Johnson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is averaging only 5.6 minutes per game, with his minutes expected to increase with the coaching change. He could be one of the biggest risers in the 2024 NBA Draft first round.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
How has luck played into the success and disappointment of WRs this fantasy season? Scott Pianowski takes a closer look.
The most anticipated event on F1’s 2023 calendar takes over Las Vegas’ iconic Strip this weekend.
There were a record five walk-off field goals on Sunday. Naturally, Monday delivered a sixth.
We put out the word for your Week 10 fantasy football bad beats, and Jorge Martin picked the best/worst to show that we all lose sometimes.
Renee Miller delves into how much we should see young players stand out before inserting them into fantasy football lineups.
“Everything I want exists right here.”