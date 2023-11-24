Breaking down the KSHSAA Class 3A state football championship between Hayden and Cheney

TOPEKA — The moment Hayden football has been dreaming of all season long has finally arrived.

The Wildcats qualified for the Class 3A state championship after defeating Holton in the state semifinal last week. Hayden (12-0) will meet Cheney (12-0) at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Hutchinson Community College’s Gowans Stadium.

“It’s been a while, but we are excited about it. This was the goal,” Hayden head coach Bill Arnold said following their win over Holton. “Not just to get there, but to win the thing. I am happy with the progress that the kids have been making.”

Hayden's Finn Dunshee during the Class 3A State Semifinal against Holton on Friday, Nov. 17.

The Wildcats are undefeated after ripping through their schedule. They have shut out four teams out of their 12 wins this season. In their last game, Hayden gave up just 14 points to Holton as Jude Konrade was dominant with 11 solo tackles.

While Hayden’s defense has been stopping their opponents, the offense has capitalized on good field position. The Wildcats are averaging 47 points per game and received a massive boost with the return of running back Finn Dunshee. The senior tailback suffered a knee injury against Perry-Lecompton in Week 5 but returned against Parsons in the section round. Against Holton, Dunshee was fully available and he proved it.

Dunshee scored the first three touchdowns of the game as he lowered his shoulder into the end zone for one score, caught a pass, and he peeled off a 65-yarder with his breakaway speed. Quarterback Connor Hanika has also stepped into a starting role following the injury to Jett Wahlmeier.

“Bonding, we have gotten really close,” Hanika said about the team’s evolution throughout the year. “It’s the early morning practices and how we have just gotten close.”

'Communicate first and smash afterward': Hayden football clinches state championship berth

'Best friend for life': Washburn Rural duo signs NLIs for Kansas hoops, UNLV volleyball

Hayden's Connor Hanika during the Class 3A State Semifinal against Holton on Friday, Nov. 17.

Shelby Wehrman, head coach of Cheney, was very complimentary of Hanika’s play during this postseason run along with other features to the Hayden offense that will be tough to beat.

“The sophomore quarterback looks really sharp and we don’t want him to be comfortable,” Wehrman said. “I’ve been very impressed with their line, offensive and defensive line. Not huge, but a lot of solid, strong, quick kids.”

The Cardinals enter Saturday’s game with tons of confidence after an incredible come-from-behind victory over Andale in the state semifinal. Andale led 24-0 over Cheney before they came back to win 28-24. The never-back-down attitude of the Cardinals was a key factor for Cheney to succeed in the game.

“Our kids love to compete and play football,” Wehrman said. “Our defense came up with some critical plays. It gave our offense an opportunity to move the ball down the field and score.”

Cheney has also rolled its opponents to remain undefeated. The Cardinals have shut out their opponents five times as their athletic defensive front has allowed them to create turnovers and force tackles for a loss.

The offense is quite the contrast to Hayden. While the Wildcats enjoy running the ball through the heart of their opponents, the Cardinals spread the ball often with junior quarterback Josh Burdick.

He threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns against Andale in the state semifinal after tossing for 1,580 yards and 22 touchdowns in the regular season. Jack Voth is also a key player. In the regular season, he scored the game-winning rushing touchdown from 10 yards out to defeat Andale in overtime. The win for Cheney snapped Andale’s 57-game winning streak, which was the longest in the country at the time.

“They are a good group of hardworking kids,” Wehrman said of his team. “They love the game. They watch more film than any team that I have had before.”

This is the first time in school history Cheney has made the state championship game. Hayden’s last state championship in football came in 2008 when it defeated Perry-Lecompton 42-21. Since that state title, the Wildcats have made the final three times in '09, '14 and 16, but it has failed to come out on top.

Saturday will see one undefeated team hoist the trophy, while the other suffers its first loss in cruel fashion.

Liam Keating covers high school sports for The Topeka Capital-Journal. You can reach him at Lkeating@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Hayden, Cheney to meet for KSHSAA Class 3A state championship