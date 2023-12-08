Breaking down Kenny Payne's most effective Louisville basketball lineups in Year 2

When it comes to playing time, Kenny Payne has let his Louisville men's basketball players control their own destinies during the opening stretch of the 2023-24 season.

"I want to play whoever's going to help me win a game, whoever has the ability to step in there and fight and play with toughness and know what we're doing, know your job, do your job and be consistent with it," the Cardinals' second-year head coach said Nov. 28.

"I tell every player on this team — and I mean this from the bottom of my heart — 'If you have a jersey on your back, I am not afraid of putting you in a game. Be prepared.'"

That idealistic approach, however, has clashed with the harsh reality of the rebuilding process.

Seven of U of L's eight games during its 4-4 start (0-1 ACC) have been decided by 10 points or fewer. When crunch time hits, Payne has to tell players he doesn't have time for them to play through mistakes.

"You've got to be sure of what you're doing," he said Wednesday during his radio show on WLCL 93.9 FM. "You've got to fight through it. You don't have to be perfect, just don't hurt us."

A quick look at the Cards' stats shows whom Payne trusts the most. Entering Saturday's 2 p.m. tipoff against DePaul (1-7) in Chicago, six players are averaging 10 or more minutes per game:

Only two others, freshmen Curtis Williams (9.8, 23.7%) and Kaleb Glenn (5.6, 14.2%), have seen the court in all eight contests. A shoulder injury sidelined a possible third, 7-foot-1 center Dennis Evans (9.1, 19.7%), from Sunday's seven-point loss at Virginia Tech.

Payne did not have a timetable for the freshman's return after the game, saying, "The medical people are on top of that. Hopefully, he'll be back soon."

With that in mind, here's a breakdown of Louisville's most-used lineups using data from CBBAnalytics.com:

The starting fives

Five games: Clark, White, James, Huntley-Hatfield, Evans (31 minutes, 59 possessions, +12.8 net rating)

Three games: Clark, White, James, Traynor, Huntley-Hatfield (67 minutes, 109 possessions, +12 net rating)

Payne has said from the jump that Evans, a top-five center in the 2023 recruiting cycle, has a ways to go physically and technically while transitioning to Division I. That sentiment, combined with Evans' injury, explains why we're seeing more of the lineup featuring Traynor — and why Evans hasn't been on the court for more than eight minutes since Game 1 of the Empire Classic against Texas.

"I'm not sitting here saying, 'I don't need him' and 'I can afford to sit him down.' He needs to develop," Payne said Nov. 28. "That's why he came here, to develop (into) a good player. But there's a point in time in this where he has to watch and observe a little bit and say, 'OK, I got to get better.'"

With a larger sample size, Clark, White, James, Traynor and Huntley-Hatfield are scoring 108.1 points per 100 possessions on a 49% effective field-goal percentage (31.6% from 3-point range) while allowing opponents to score 95.3 on 42.6% shooting (19.2% from 3).

When Evans is in the mix, the Cards are scoring 97.4 points per 100 possessions, shooting 44.9% (36.4% from 3). Opponents are averaging 85.4 points per 100 possessions — the fewest allowed by any lineup playing more than 10 minutes together — on 46.8% shooting (26.7% from 3).

Louisville is a marginally better rebounding team/40 minutes with Evans' added height (39.6 vs. 37.3) until you factor in how effectively the opposition is crashing the glass during his runs (43.4 vs. 32.5).

Clark, White, James, Traynor and Huntley-Hatfield combine for the second-best assist/turnover margin (+3) among Payne's most-used lineups, averaging 15 assists against 12 turnovers per 40 minutes. With Evans on the court, the margin plummets to -7.7 (5.1 assists/12.8 turnovers).

Unsurprisingly, U of L is attempting more shots at the rim (15.3) and in the paint (25.5) per 40 minutes when Evans and Huntley-Hatfield are paired together. Replace Evans with Traynor and its field-goal percentage at the rim falls from 58.3% to 42.1%; but in the paint, it jumps from 40% to 65.4%.

Neither option is Louisville's most-efficient lineup in terms of net rating (points/100 possessions minus points allowed/100 possessions).

The Ty-Laur Johnson effect

Johnson, Clark, White, James, Huntley-Hatfield (22 minutes, 36 possessions, +8.3 net rating)

Johnson, Clark, White, James, Traynor (17 minutes, 34 possessions, +26.6 net rating)

Johnson, Clark, White, Traynor, Huntley-Hatfield (16 minutes, 33 possessions, -21.3 net rating)

Johnson, Clark, James, Traynor, Huntley-Hatfield (13 minutes, 23 possessions, +13.3 net rating)

Johnson, who has a team-high 1.3 assist/turnover ratio through eight games, is the catalyst. The difference he makes in points scored per 100 possessions (+17.8) is the largest on the team and ranks among DI's 92nd percentile.

"He's an Energizer Bunny," Clark said after Johnson tallied eight points and five assists in a win over Bellarmine. "We need him on the floor at all times."

During its limited run, the combination of Johnson, Clark, White, James and Traynor leads Louisville in points per 100 possessions with 141.7, which ranks in the 91st percentile across DI. Its 58% effective field-goal percentage (27.3% from 3) and its frequencies of assists (21.8 vs. 9.7 turnovers) and free throws attempted (70.1) per 40 minutes are also tops among Payne's most-used lineups.

Replace Traynor with Huntley-Hatfield in the post and you have the Cards' best combination when it comes to rebounding margin (+14.7); but their assist rate takes a major hit, from 69.2% to 28.6%, while their turnovers increase to 14.7/40 minutes.

For all of the good Johnson does offensively, he has a negative impact at the other end of the court. His average defensive rating, calculated by StatBroadcast Systems to determine individual players' points allowed per 100 possessions, is 128.45.

"You can never take a moment and relax," Payne said when asked about Johnson after Louisville beat UMBC in the season opener. "Because then, as they say in elite basketball, 'You become a cone.' A cone is the little orange thing that's on the court that you shoot over all the time. You cannot become a cone."

U of L gives up 14.4 more points per 100 possessions, and opponents' effective field-goal percentage improves from 46.2% to 52.7%, during Johnson's runs. With the Brooklyn native at point, the four of the lineups listed above are surrendering, on average, 87.4 points/40 minutes on 47.9% shooting.

The stingiest defensive combination of the four is Johnson, Clark, James, Traynor and Huntley-Hatfield (71.5 points, 41.2% shooting), while the least effective is Johnson, Clark, White, Traynor and Huntley-Hatfield (102.8, 55.6%).

The highest-scoring combination, Johnson, Clark, White, James and Traynor, is allowing 94.3 points on 52% shooting.

