Breaking down Justin Fields’ preseason debut for Bears

The Chicago Bears scored the steal of the first round in the 2021 NFL draft when they traded up to grab Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at the No. 11 overall pick.

Fields’ preseason debut against the Miami Dolphins was impressive, as Fields showed off all the mental and physical tools that should have made him the No. 2 overall pick after Trevor Lawrence.

Watch the video above to see NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger break down Fields first game action at the pro level.