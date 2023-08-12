Breaking down Jaylin Williams’ interception

When an undrafted free agent is signed to an off-season roster, they face a daunting road to make the team’s regular season roster.

Often starting at the bottom of the depth chart, an undrafted free agent has to make plays and find a way to get coaches to recognize him, all while playing against another team’s undrafted free agents near the end of preseason games.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jaylin Williams, an undrafted free agent from Indiana, might have helped himself gain a leg up on the competition when he intercepted a pass against the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener.

The Vikings lined up in a cover 2 look while the Seahawks ran a dig route on the outside. Although the throw opens up for a split second, Williams does a great job peeling off the slot receiver and crowding the throwing window for quarterback Drew Lock.

🔊SOUND ON🔊 Jaylin Williams showcased some stuff in the Vikings pre-season opener that can help him make the Vikings PS, at least. I broke down his interception here:#skol @TheVikingsWire pic.twitter.com/uBd4upFhhE — Kevin Fielder 🇺🇸🇫🇮 (@TheKevinFielder) August 12, 2023

Although the throw is practically thrown right at Williams, he does a great job of making a play on the ball and taking it into Seahawks territory.

Although the Vikings lost the game, plays like this are critical for players like Williams. Williams is not only on the roster bubble, but he’s fighting every day to make enough plays to impress Brian Flores and the rest of the defensive staff.

This play could help Williams carve out an increased role in the Vikings’ next two preseason games, especially if other cornerbacks struggle to make plays down the stretch.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire