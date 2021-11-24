Breaking down James Franklin’s enormous new contract with Penn State

Penn State and James Franklin are in this for the long haul, and the university will be investing heavily in Franklin’s leadership for the next decade. Penn State announced it had agreed to a 10-year contract with Franklin, ensuring their head coach will be under contract through 2031, and he will continue to be among the highest-paid coaches in the Big Ten and in college football in general.

But how exactly does this contract break down? That’s what we will do here. From Franklin’s base salary to a very sizable supplementary pay, guaranteed annual compensation, bonuses and more, here are all the details that can be found inside Franklin’s brand new contract.

Let’s begin with the most basic elements of Franklin’s salary, and perhaps the most striaght-forward part of the contract, the guaranteed annual pay.

Total Annual Guaranteed Compensation

Simply put, Penn State will be paying James Franklin no less than $7 million on an annual basis for the next decade. Franklin’s contract has a guaranteed annual compensation of $7 million from 2022 through 2031.

Total Guaranteed Annual Compensation for James Franklin

2022: $7 million

2023: $7 million

2024: $7 million

2025: $7 million

2026: $7 million

2027: $7 million

2028: $7 million

2029: $7 million

2030: $7 million

2031: $7 million

Digging into how that compensation is calculated each year is fairly simple as well. Penn State will pay a base salary of $500,000 and provide a supplemental pay of $6.5 million each year. What the total guaranteed annual compensation figure does not include is an automobile allowance, if applicable.

Retention Bonus

James Franklin

Penn State will pay Franklin a retention bonus every year he remains the head coach. This is fairly standard as far as bonuses are concerned, and whatever agent came up with it is an absolute genius. In short, Penn State will pay Franklin a bonus of $500,000 every Dec. 31 through 2031 if he remains the head coach of the program. If Franklin fulfills his 10-year contract, that is an extra $5 million in Franklin’s bank account.

Retention Bonuses for James Franklin

2022: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2022)

2023: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2023)

2024: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2024)

2025: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2025)

2026: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2026)

2027: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2027)

2028: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2028)

2029: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2029)

2030: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2030)

2031: $500,000 (Payable on 12/31/2031)

Bonus Incentives

Now on to the really fun stuff, the bonus incentives. According to the terms of Penn State’s contract, the university has a cap of $1 million per year on performance incentive bonuses, and the highest bonus within a handful of categories will be compensated.

For example, if Penn State wins a Big Ten championship, Penn State will pay Franklin for the Big Ten championship incentive but not for winning a share of a division championship or merely appearing in the Big Ten title game. Speaking of which…

Big Ten Incentives (Highest applies)

Win or tie for the division title but does not participate in Big Ten Championship Game due to tiebreakers – $150,000

Appearance in Big Ten Championship Game – $250,000

Win Big Ten Championship Game – $350,000

Bowls (Highest applies)

Win College Football Playoff National Championship Game – $800,000

Runner-up in College Football Playoff National Championship Game – $500,000

College Football Playoff Final Four – $400,000

Appearance in one of the four bowl games that are a part of the College Football Playoff rotation but not one of the two National Semifinal bowl games that season – $300,000

Appearance in any other bowl game – $200,000

The wording in the contract is interesting only because the future of the College Football Playoff over the next decade is still unknown. Should the playoff expand, Penn State still seems to be covered under the terminology used here without having to edit the contract. But if the playoff and national championship format is overhauled, count on Penn State and Franklin’s agent (Jimmy Sexton) to be ready to hash this out if needed.

The contract also kick in an automatic upgrade in Franklin’s supplemental pay in the event Franklin leads Penn State to a national championship. If Penn State wins a national championship, Franklin’s supplemental pay will be increased to $800,000 per payment for the remainder of his contract. So if Franklin can lead Penn State to a national championship in 2022, that will make this contract MUCH more valuable for the coach.

Coach of the Year (Cumulative)

Big Ten Coach of the Year – $100,000

National Coach of the Year – $150,000

What is interesting to note here is the lack of clarification on “National Coach of the Year.” There are multiple Coach of the Year awards in college football, so Franklin could potentially cash in on multiple bonuses under the terminology of this contract as provided.

And, of course, the buyout terms

Bonus incentives are all fun and games, but the real flesh of any contract is the buyout breakdown. And this is where things become a real advantage for Franklin, and why you always want to have a great agent on your side.

If James Franklin ever does leave Penn State for any other coaching opportunity, he won’t have to pay a whole lot starting in 2026. And the buyout price for Franklin does a great job of securing Franklin in Happy Valley for at least three more seasons before things fall into Franklin’s court.

Beginning in 2026, Franklin’s buyout to the university is a bargain-basement price of $1 million.

James Franklin’s Buyout Cost By Year

2022: $12 million (prior to 4/1/2022)

2022: $8 million (through 12/31/2022)

2023: $6 million

2024: $2 million

2025: $2 million

2026: $1 million

2027: $1 million

2028: $1 million

2029: $1 million

2030: $1 million

2031: $0

Penn State’s buyout of Franklin

Current year’s base salary, supplemental pay, and loans) multiplied by remaining contract years

