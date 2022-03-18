Breaking down the Jalen Reeves-Mabin contract with the Texans

The Houston Texans added to their linebacking corps with the signing of former Detroit Lions 2017 fourth-round pick Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, Reeves-Maybin signed a two-year contract worth $7.5 million with $5 million guaranteed.

Reeves-Maybin earned a $1.5 million signing bonus and he has salaries of $2.25 million — fully guaranteed) and $3.25 million with $1.25 million of that guaranteed. The 27-year-old also can earn up to $250,000 per game in active roster bonuses each year and up to $750,000 in playing time incentives each season.

The 6-1, 230-pounder saw the most defensive snaps of his career in 2022 with 616. Reeves-Maybin provided the Lions with a career-high 82 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, a quarterback hit, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery through 15 games, 11 of which he started.