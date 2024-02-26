Breaking down Jackson State football's 2024 wide receiver recruiting class

Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor will put a lot of focus in the passing offense in 2024. In his first season, the deep pass often was missing.

To get back to being an offense as challenging to defend as it was in 2022, when Taylor was the receivers coach and the Tigers won their second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference championship, the offense has to be more explosive on the outside.

In 2022, Jackson State had six wideouts with at least 18 receptions, and they had a combined 229 receptions for 2,789 yards with 31 touchdowns. Overall, the Tigers completed 359 passes for 3,892 with 42 touchdowns.

In 2023, the JSU passing game fell off a cliff. The Tigers completed 237 passes for 2,503 yards for 21 touchdowns. The top six wide receivers accumulated 157 catches for 1,812 yards with 13 TDs.

The key returning receivers are Fabian McCray (41 receptions, 584 yards, four touchdowns), Rico Powers (25-385-2), Seven McGee (19-136-4), Duke Miller (27-241-0), Kobe Paul (21-259-0) and Isaiah Spencer (24-207-1). Tight end Jency Riley (7-89-1 in six games) has the speed to get deep and could be a difference-maker.

Ahead of his second season, Taylor took steps toward having an explosive passing game with the signing of four receivers on National Signing Day Recruit Reveal on Feb. 7. Here's a look at the newcomers joining the Tigers' wide receiver room in 2024, along with key returning players.

Jackson State football's recruiting class at wide receiver

Jameel Gardner: Gardner is a 6-foot-1, 172-pound transfer from Kent State. The book on Gardner is that he has a quick twitch and a great burst of speed to create separation, according to Jackson State assistant Rip Kirk.

Richard Mays: Mays, a 6-1, 200-pounder from Copiah-Lincoln Community College, is a "very explosive" receiver according to former JSU co-offensive coordinator Maurice Harris.

Travis Terrell: Terrell, a 5-10, 165-pounder from Creekside High School, plays with a lot of moxie and has a high football IQ and excellent vision. He has a burst with a feel for the game, according to JSU assistant Otis Riddley.

Ja’Naylon Dupree: Dupree (5-9, 160), a transfer from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, has the ability to make a defender miss and the speed to take it the distance according to Harris.

Grading the recruiting class at wide receiver

The wide receiver class has youth in a high schooler who can learn and grow into the JSU and HBCU way. It will have experience in two junior college players who can contribute instantly. And Gardner has Division I experience.

Based on Taylor’s track record of having played receiver and coached receivers, this class will get a B+ until game time.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson State football: Early grade for WR recruiting class